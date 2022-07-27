Update: Missing elderly Saugus man with dementia found safe in Somerville

(Saugus Police Department)

SAUGUS, Mass. — 5:23 p.m. Update: Saugus Police tell Boston 25 News Mr. Tran was found safe in Somerville. His family is on his way to pick him up.

Original post: Authorities are asking for the public’s help after an elderly man with dementia went missing Wednesday afternoon.

Saugus Police say Thai Tran, 78, of Saugus, was last seen near his home on Eastern Avenue around 2:00 p.m.

Tran may have traveled to Revere and then taken a taxi cab to Somerville, according to police. Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching in those areas as well as the marshland area around Beachview Avenue.

Anyone with information about Mr. Tran’s whereabouts is asked to call police.

