Photos: Why the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic is selling arguably the best merchandise of the year

DETROIT – Of all the PGA Tour events I’ve been to this year, the Rocket Mortgage Classic wins the award for best merchandise shop.

I don’t know if there is such an award, but there should be one. The Merch tents, including the majors, can be very hit and miss with their gear.

For starters, the Rocket Mortgage Classic positioned its shop a short distance from the main spectator entrance. You can’t miss it. You don’t have to hike five miles to get to it. That alone is a win. But what the RMC does best is lean into the legacy of the city with lots of music and Motor City references, area code 313 – also the nickname for the three-hole loop of Nos. 14-16 at Detroit Golf Club – as well as the John Shippen, its pre-tournament qualifier for aspiring minority golfers.

Trap Golf, a brand started by veteran Tour caddie Wayne Birch (A.K.A. Wayne-O Drain-O) and golf influencer Roger Steele are part of the team that launched the brand. Birch was hawking gear in the merch shop on Tuesday.

There is also apparel from Eastside Golf, a lifestyle brand that has its roots right here in the Motor City. Of course, the shop also has got your Nike, Puma and Greyson too (LevelWear also top shelf but a little pricey). It just felt as if the apparel brands invested some serious time and effort into making gear that will have tournament attendees stylin’ and profilin’ all year long.

Here’s a look at some of the best merchandise from the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic.