Saint Louis, MO

Shoveling basements and scrambling eggs: St. Louis region wrings itself out

By Katie Kull, Kim Bell St. Louis Post-Dispatch
tncontentexchange.com
 6 days ago
www.tncontentexchange.com

tncontentexchange.com

Resources for St. Louis city flood victims

Community outreach and support to flood victims by City of St. Louis agencies and partners continues to expand in response to this past week’s storms that caused two flash flooding events throughout the city. Saturday, July 30, Mayor Tishaura O. Jones joined staff members of the Urban League of...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Lux Living proposes plan for 260 apartments in Maryland Heights

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — Prominent developer Lux Living has filed plans to build 260 apartments at what is now a Motel 6 in Maryland Heights. St. Louis-based Lux Living, through its CWD Equity II LLC affiliate, plans to build a mix of studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom units at 12330 Dorsett Road, in the southwest corner of Interstate 270 and Dorsett.
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO
tncontentexchange.com

15-year-old girl shot in Walnut Park West neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A 15-year-old girl was shot early Monday in the Walnut Park West neighborhood, about a block from where two teenage boys were injured in a shooting a week ago. Police officers were called to a shooting about 4 a.m. Monday and found the girl injured inside a home. She had been shot in the arm in the 5900 block of Sherry Avenue.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Fisherman from Wright City drowns in St. Charles County lake

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A fishing trip turned deadly for a Wright City man Saturday. The Missouri Highway Patrol said Raymond E. Robison, 54, was fishing at one of the lakes in the August A. Busch Memorial Conservation Area west of Weldon Spring. Troopers said Robison decided to go...
WRIGHT CITY, MO
#National Weather Service#Weather#Louis#Ford Lane#Skinker Boulevar
tncontentexchange.com

Carjacking of pizza deliveryman leads to chase and four arrests

ST. LOUIS — Three juveniles and an adult were arrested Friday after an alleged carjacking and a bi-state chase. St. Louis Police said a 35-year-old man was delivering pizza at 4:15 p.m. in the 3200 block of Chippewa Street in the Dutchtown neighborhood when a red car stopped nearby.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
tncontentexchange.com

St. Louis area gets slightly smarter in last year, survey shows

People in the St. Louis area must have spent some time hitting the books last year, as we are rated as being a tad smarter than we were the year before. When it comes to the most-educated U.S. metropolitan areas, our mighty metro comes in at No. 45 out of the largest 150, according to personal-finance website WalletHub.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Crumbl Cookies coming to St. Joseph

The popular cookie company Crumbl Cookies is set to make its way to St. Joseph. A property at 5301 N. Belt Hwy at the North Shoppes now has signs up saying that Crumbl Cookies will be coming soon and that people can start following the accounts on social media. Zachary...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Offender dies at St. Joseph correctional center Sunday

A 72-year-old offender was pronounced dead at the Western Reception, Diagnostic & Correctional Center in St. Joseph on Sunday. John Dunn, who was serving a life sentence for first-degree murder and a life sentence for armed criminal action from Jefferson County, was confirmed to have died of apparent natural causes in a press release from the Missouri Department of Corrections.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
tncontentexchange.com

August greets St. Louis with more punishing heat and another threat of storms

ST. LOUIS — August has arrived, bringing the St. Louis area with more of the dangerous heat that has filled recent weeks. The region should brace for intense heat, made worse by humidity, through Wednesday. The heat index is expected to soar to about 105 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
tncontentexchange.com

New additions to fire department help fight cancer

Upgrades at the newly opened Fire Station 8 are more than just cosmetic. Some can potentially save a firefighter’s life. Cancer is the leading cause of death for firefighters, as they are exposed to toxins while battling blazes. Now the St. Joseph Fire Department is taking steps to ensure safety and lower employees’ risk of getting cancer.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Staunton man drowns at the Lake of the Ozarks

LAKE OF THE OZARKS — Timothy A. Ridens of Staunton died Saturday morning after falling overboard in the Lake of the Ozarks, according to the Missouri Water Patrol. Ridens, 41, was driving a small powerboat, known as a "cigarette" boat, and was going too fast for the conditions, the patrol said. The vessel hit a wake near mile marker 8, and he was ejected, along with three passengers.
STAUNTON, IL
tncontentexchange.com

McClintic, Marjorie J. 1958-2022 St. Joseph, Mo.

Marjorie Jean McClintic, 64, passed away on the morning of July 30, 2022, with her loved ones by her side. Marge was born in St. Joseph on June 24, 1958, to James (Jim) and Jean McClintic. She was the youngest of three girls. Her sisters, Bev and Mel, were her built in best friends while growing up in their long-time home on Penn Street. Marge attended Mark Twain Elementary, Bliss Middle School, and Central High School, where she had fond memories of participating in the cheerleading squad. Marge continued cheerleading at Missouri Western State College (University) until moving to Emporia, Kansas. In 1980, Marge married Hans Raymond. The couple were blessed with two daughters, Whitney Leigh and Taylor Renee. Marge dedicated the majority of her working life to Dale Alley Co. and RitePak, Inc. Over the years, she became the jack of all trades. In 2016, Marge was blessed with her first grandchild and found a renewed purpose in being "Mimi". Her grandchildren brought her pure happiness.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO

