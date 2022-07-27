Shoveling basements and scrambling eggs: St. Louis region wrings itself out

www.tncontentexchange.com
Major grocery store chain just re-opened store location in MissouriKristen WaltersFerguson, MO
Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMissouri State
The historical and now demolished Ambassador Theatre in St. Louis was luxurious back in its dayCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Book Author and Watermelon Man aka Johnny BakerTour Tyler Texas
The historical Big Chief Roadhouse is a garden to table restaurant that's over 90 years oldCJ CoombsWildwood, MO
Some U. City, Hazelwood, Wellston and Florissant voters need to check their polling places
Because of late-breaking changes, some St. Louis County voters won’t be able to cast a ballot at four scheduled polling places — in University City, Hazelwood, Wellston and Florissant — and will be directed to other nearby locations. One site that became unavailable, the Heman Park Community...
Resources for St. Louis city flood victims
Community outreach and support to flood victims by City of St. Louis agencies and partners continues to expand in response to this past week’s storms that caused two flash flooding events throughout the city. Saturday, July 30, Mayor Tishaura O. Jones joined staff members of the Urban League of...
St. Louis-area candidate watch parties easily lead to political puns
Ah yes, the political watch party. With every election comes the gathering of the faithful, who will drink free drinks, eat free food and cheer wildly — until vote totals drop a wet blanket on at least half of them. Keep in mind, these are not open to the...
Lux Living proposes plan for 260 apartments in Maryland Heights
MARYLAND HEIGHTS — Prominent developer Lux Living has filed plans to build 260 apartments at what is now a Motel 6 in Maryland Heights. St. Louis-based Lux Living, through its CWD Equity II LLC affiliate, plans to build a mix of studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom units at 12330 Dorsett Road, in the southwest corner of Interstate 270 and Dorsett.
Aug 1, 1943 • Gliding catastrophe kills the St. Louis mayor and Lambert Field's co-founder
ST. LOUIS • Maj. William Robertson, an aviation pioneer here and co-founder of Lambert Field, had a factory that built gliders for World War II. Mayor William Dee Becker was a big promoter of the airport. The unpowered Army gliders were made of steel tube, canvass and plywood, and...
15-year-old girl shot in Walnut Park West neighborhood
ST. LOUIS — A 15-year-old girl was shot early Monday in the Walnut Park West neighborhood, about a block from where two teenage boys were injured in a shooting a week ago. Police officers were called to a shooting about 4 a.m. Monday and found the girl injured inside a home. She had been shot in the arm in the 5900 block of Sherry Avenue.
Fisherman from Wright City drowns in St. Charles County lake
ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A fishing trip turned deadly for a Wright City man Saturday. The Missouri Highway Patrol said Raymond E. Robison, 54, was fishing at one of the lakes in the August A. Busch Memorial Conservation Area west of Weldon Spring. Troopers said Robison decided to go...
Man killed in St. Louis' Central West End was facing charges in toddler's death
ST. LOUIS — Police have identified a Jennings man shot and killed Saturday evening in St. Louis' Central West End neighborhood. Tyrone K. Roseburrow, 48, was found just before 6 p.m. lying on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds, according to St. Louis police. He was found in the 4400...
Carjacking of pizza deliveryman leads to chase and four arrests
ST. LOUIS — Three juveniles and an adult were arrested Friday after an alleged carjacking and a bi-state chase. St. Louis Police said a 35-year-old man was delivering pizza at 4:15 p.m. in the 3200 block of Chippewa Street in the Dutchtown neighborhood when a red car stopped nearby.
St. Louis area gets slightly smarter in last year, survey shows
People in the St. Louis area must have spent some time hitting the books last year, as we are rated as being a tad smarter than we were the year before. When it comes to the most-educated U.S. metropolitan areas, our mighty metro comes in at No. 45 out of the largest 150, according to personal-finance website WalletHub.
Crumbl Cookies coming to St. Joseph
The popular cookie company Crumbl Cookies is set to make its way to St. Joseph. A property at 5301 N. Belt Hwy at the North Shoppes now has signs up saying that Crumbl Cookies will be coming soon and that people can start following the accounts on social media. Zachary...
Offender dies at St. Joseph correctional center Sunday
A 72-year-old offender was pronounced dead at the Western Reception, Diagnostic & Correctional Center in St. Joseph on Sunday. John Dunn, who was serving a life sentence for first-degree murder and a life sentence for armed criminal action from Jefferson County, was confirmed to have died of apparent natural causes in a press release from the Missouri Department of Corrections.
St. Louis nursing school, open 124 years, closes due to finances, enrollment
ST. LOUIS — The Lutheran School of Nursing, which first opened its doors in 1898 but has struggled in recent years with finances and enrollment, has closed. Tina Hecht, CEO at South City Hospital, wrote a letter to faculty Wednesday announcing the news. The school is part of the hospital.
August greets St. Louis with more punishing heat and another threat of storms
ST. LOUIS — August has arrived, bringing the St. Louis area with more of the dangerous heat that has filled recent weeks. The region should brace for intense heat, made worse by humidity, through Wednesday. The heat index is expected to soar to about 105 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.
A hundred shots fired, 15 cars hit and two possible injuries in downtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police officers on patrol heard about 100 shots fired in the Downtown West neighborhood just after 2 a.m. Saturday. When they went to the 700 block of North 21st Street to investigate, they found 15 cars with damage from bullets. Hours later, two people...
New additions to fire department help fight cancer
Upgrades at the newly opened Fire Station 8 are more than just cosmetic. Some can potentially save a firefighter’s life. Cancer is the leading cause of death for firefighters, as they are exposed to toxins while battling blazes. Now the St. Joseph Fire Department is taking steps to ensure safety and lower employees’ risk of getting cancer.
Staunton man drowns at the Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OF THE OZARKS — Timothy A. Ridens of Staunton died Saturday morning after falling overboard in the Lake of the Ozarks, according to the Missouri Water Patrol. Ridens, 41, was driving a small powerboat, known as a "cigarette" boat, and was going too fast for the conditions, the patrol said. The vessel hit a wake near mile marker 8, and he was ejected, along with three passengers.
McClintic, Marjorie J. 1958-2022 St. Joseph, Mo.
Marjorie Jean McClintic, 64, passed away on the morning of July 30, 2022, with her loved ones by her side. Marge was born in St. Joseph on June 24, 1958, to James (Jim) and Jean McClintic. She was the youngest of three girls. Her sisters, Bev and Mel, were her built in best friends while growing up in their long-time home on Penn Street. Marge attended Mark Twain Elementary, Bliss Middle School, and Central High School, where she had fond memories of participating in the cheerleading squad. Marge continued cheerleading at Missouri Western State College (University) until moving to Emporia, Kansas. In 1980, Marge married Hans Raymond. The couple were blessed with two daughters, Whitney Leigh and Taylor Renee. Marge dedicated the majority of her working life to Dale Alley Co. and RitePak, Inc. Over the years, she became the jack of all trades. In 2016, Marge was blessed with her first grandchild and found a renewed purpose in being "Mimi". Her grandchildren brought her pure happiness.
Photos: Scenes from Monica's performance at Ballpark Village
Monica performed at Ballpark Village in St. Louis on Sunday, July 31, 2022. Originally published on stltoday.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
