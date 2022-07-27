Shoveling basements and scrambling eggs: St. Louis region wrings itself out

Marjorie Jean McClintic, 64, passed away on the morning of July 30, 2022, with her loved ones by her side. Marge was born in St. Joseph on June 24, 1958, to James (Jim) and Jean McClintic. She was the youngest of three girls. Her sisters, Bev and Mel, were her built in best friends while growing up in their long-time home on Penn Street. Marge attended Mark Twain Elementary, Bliss Middle School, and Central High School, where she had fond memories of participating in the cheerleading squad. Marge continued cheerleading at Missouri Western State College (University) until moving to Emporia, Kansas. In 1980, Marge married Hans Raymond. The couple were blessed with two daughters, Whitney Leigh and Taylor Renee. Marge dedicated the majority of her working life to Dale Alley Co. and RitePak, Inc. Over the years, she became the jack of all trades. In 2016, Marge was blessed with her first grandchild and found a renewed purpose in being "Mimi". Her grandchildren brought her pure happiness.

