ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, GA

7 places you can go in Hall, Gainesville for free school supplies

By Ben Anderson
The Times
The Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AhxMe_0gvBWEzp00

Families in need of a backpack, pencils or other school supplies have a number of places they can go before schools open back up.

Hall County Schools starts Aug. 5, and Gainesville City Schools starts Aug. 9.

Georgia Mountains YMCA Back to School Bash

What: 500 bookbags, No. 2 pencils, pens, composition notebooks, markers, loose-leaf paper, glue sticks, folders, scissors markers, pencil pouches/boxes

When: 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 28

Where: 2455 YMCA Drive, Gainesville

More info: 770-297-9622

Flowery Branch Police Department, Back-to-School Block Party

What: Paper, pencils, markers, folders, bookbags and headphones

When: 6:30-10 p.m. Friday, July 29

Where: 5302 Railroad Ave., Flowery Branch

Free Chapel, Community Back to School Bash

What: Bookbags, supplies; inflatables, popcorn, cotton candy

When: 10 a.m. Saturday, July 30

Where: 1290 McEver Road, Gainesville

More info: 678-677-8300

Arte Tattoo Studio, Shirts and Socks Giveaway

What: 150 shirts, 150 pairs of socks; free food

When: 2 p.m. Saturday, July 30

Where: 525 Main St., Gainesville

More info: 678-971-5090

Lula Assembly of Praise, Back to School Blessing

What: Bookbags, school supplies and hygiene products; free nachos and drinks also will be served

When: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, July 30

Where: 6158 Carter St., Lula

More info: 770-869-7632

Calvin Maddox Outreach Ministry and Co. book bag and supply giveaway

What: Book bags and supplies; free food, bounce houses, free haircuts

When: 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6

Where: 1706 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd

More info: 404-915-7261

Women of Worth and Agape Project of Georgia Inc. supply giveaway

What: School supplies

When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6

Where: Budgetel Inn and Suites, 726 Jesse Jewell Parkway, Gainesville

More info: 470-846-8642

Go Clean Corporation, Back 2 School bookbag giveaway

What: Bookbags; festivities include family field day, games, free food, dance and music

When: 1-6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6

Where: 1112 Desota St., Gainesville

More info: 470-420-1368

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nowhabersham.com

Churches pitch in to help local families get ready for school

It’s back-to-school week for students across Northeast Georgia and in Habersham, local churches are pitching in to help families prepare. From offering free school supplies and haircuts to providing a final blast of summertime fun, the faith community has stepped up with some much-needed help in these tough economic times.
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Black bear roams the streets of Gainesville

The Department of Natural Resources is tracking a bear roaming around metro Atlanta. People in downtown Gainesville spotted the bear on Sunday. Police want everyone to know they are not in danger. Officials are asking people to not feed the bear as it makes its way home. Wildlife management believes...
GAINESVILLE, GA
Red and Black

Shopping for school: Athens locations to start school shopping off strong

Summer is quickly winding down, which means the school year is approaching. Preparing for a new school year can be quite difficult and finding the right school supplies, clothes and decorations is no small task. The options seem endless. The chaos of shopping for school can be a chaotic process,...
ATHENS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Flowery Branch, GA
City
Gainesville, GA
County
Hall County, GA
Gainesville, GA
Government
Flowery Branch, GA
Government
Gainesville, GA
Society
Hall County, GA
Government
Hall County, GA
Society
State
Georgia State
City
Lula, GA
Local
Georgia Society
Local
Georgia Government
accesswdun.com

NE Georgia schools not making significant changes despite new laws

As Georgia School districts prepare to welcome students back over the next week, many have spent the summer hammering out policies to comply with new laws passed by the general assembly last session. One of those bills, the so-called 'Parents Bill of Rights,' gives parents more of a say in...
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Radio

Monday brings back-to-school for several metro districts

Just like that, the summer is over for thousands of metro Atlanta school children. The first day of school is Monday for many. Those includes students in Atlanta Public Schools, as well as in Cherokee and Cobb counties. School systems in Clayton, Gwinnett and Henry counties open their doors Wednesday....
ATLANTA, GA
wuga.org

ACC Commission to vote on marijuana ordinance

Athens-Clarke County Commissioners are set to vote tonight on a new marijuana ordinance for the county. Martin Matheny has more. Under the proposed ordinance, the penalty for possessing less than an ounce of marijuana would be just one dollar. At an agenda-setting meeting last month, District 2 Commissioner Mariah Parker addressed concerns that the new law would lead to more crime.
ATHENS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Supplies#Free School#Field Day#Gainesville City Schools#Ymca Drive#Arte Tattoo Studio
accesswdun.com

Lanier Christian Academy advancing with plans for new campus

Lanier Christian Academy in Flowery Branch will continue with plans to expand a new campus following the approval Thursday by the Hall County Board of Commissioners of the school's bond financing plans. The commission voted unanimously on the matter as part of its consent agenda. A press release from Lanier...
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA
accesswdun.com

2 new restaurants could be coming to downtown Gainesville

Two new restaurants could end up by the Gainesville north parking deck in the downtown area. "These two restaurants are crowns that are just going to make it (downtown) better," said Gainesville Mayor Sam Couvillon. A pizza and Tex-Mex restaurant were proposed at the City Council work session, Thursday morning.
GAINESVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Quality Foods vice president offers insight on food inflation

Putting food on the table is more challenging now than it has ever been before. The latest report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s economic research service found the consumer price index for food in June increased by 12.2 percent in comparison to June 2021. Warren Brown, vice president...
WINDER, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Historic magnolia on Covington Square to be removed

COVINGTON — Time has taken its toll on one of the two landmark magnolia trees in the historic Square park in downtown Covington. Tuesday at about 6 p.m. a large limb from the magnolia on the southwest side of the Square came crashing down, bringing down other limbs with it.
point2homes.com

2041 Garden Rd, Gainesville, GA 30507, USA

THIS HUDSON HOMES PROPERTY IS TEMPORARILY OFF THE MARKET Click ADD TO WAITING LIST to receive the latest updates on this homes availability. Applications will not be accepted until the home is ready and listed as AVAILABLE. Once available schedule a self-guided tour by clicking SELF TOUR NOW. Visit our website for all application requirements, including restricted pet breeds, income, credit and criminal background requirements, policies and FAQs. www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/applicationrequirements Prospective tenants to verify all information within this listing including, but not limited to BR, BA, and SQFT. Avoid Rental Scams: Hudson Homes does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. CONSENT TO TEXT MSG: By entering your mobile phone number, you expressly consent to receive text messages from Hudson Homes. Msg Data rates may apply.
GAINESVILLE, GA
Explore Atlanta

I’m homeless in Atlanta due to an eviction. What can I do?

"No apartment will rent to me even though I have a job. What can I do? Thanks for any kind advice." (Jay) Google homelessness resources in Atlanta. Many nonprofits assist with getting housing set up when you're facing obstacles. Be persistent and if you call a place that can't assist then ask of they have any referrals for you. I would do this first for the short term and then look at the other options people have posted for you. Some nonprofits can even help with shared living arrangements or alternative living situations like a tiny home or RV. ——Penny Rode.
ATLANTA, GA
accesswdun.com

Jackson County Sheriff Janis Mangum will not seek a fourth term

Jackson County Sheriff Janis Mangum has decided not to seek another term in 2024. That announcement came on social media late Sunday night. First elected sheriff in 2012, Mangum said she is thankful to have won three elections and will continue to serve to the best of her ability over the next two years and five months.
JACKSON COUNTY, GA
The Times

The Times

Gainesville, GA
8K+
Followers
145
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy