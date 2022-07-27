ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, NM

Abeyta Named To Santa Fe School Board

By KSFR
ksfr.org
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.ksfr.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Fe, NM
Santa Fe, NM
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boys#The Santa Fe School Board#City Councilor#The District 4 Council#The Santa Fe City Council#The School Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy