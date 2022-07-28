Purdy Mo. man arrested for burglarizing Joplin business and nearby home

JOPLIN, Mo – Joplin Police Wednesday arrested a suspected Rangeline thief who police say was under the influence of an unknown substance.

At around 4:00 a.m., Joplin Dispatch received a burglary alert from Wildcat Materials Inc. at 4901 S. Rangeline Road.

When officers arrived, they discovered evidence of a break-in as well as damage to the outside of the business.

While investigating, officers received another call regarding a residence and vehicle theft in progress close by.

Officers immediately responded to the nearby residence and detained Kevin Granger, 46, who was still inside a black Jeep Wrangler.

While on the scene, officers determined Granger gained access to the victim’s residence and removed several items from the home and placed them in the Jeep. Also found in the vehicle were items stolen from Wildcat Materials Inc. Investigators believe Granger was attempting to take the Jeep with all the items and leave, but was stopped.

Additionally a stolen Ford F-150 missing from Neosho, thought to be stolen by Granger was found nearby.

Two charges of Felony Burglary were filed by the Newton County Prosecuting Attorney for breaking into two different locations.

REPEAT OFFENDER SHOULD STILL BE SERVING TIME

Motion for High Bond Kevin Granger



Newton County Prosecutor William Lynch expressed his concern since Granger was sentenced to 7 years prison (DOC) in October of 2020 in Newton County. He should still be in prison. Despite that sentencing Granger, “was released after 12 months. It is disheartening that our state engages in a catch-and-release system of justice. The amount of resources wasted on chasing repeat offenders that should still be in prison is innumerable.”

Lynch on Thursday filed a motion requesting the judge for a “high bond”. “The State of Missouri prays the Court set a high cash bond, or in the alternative no bond, in this case to protect the public and impose such conditions as to protect the public.”

Additionally Granger has pending charges from a May 29, 2022 arrest. Felony Property Damage and Stealing.

