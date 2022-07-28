ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

Purdy Mo. man arrested for burglarizing Joplin business and nearby home

By Andre Louque
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q30lE_0gvB6Vvr00

JOPLIN, Mo – Joplin Police Wednesday arrested a suspected Rangeline thief who police say was under the influence of an unknown substance.

At around 4:00 a.m., Joplin Dispatch received a burglary alert from Wildcat Materials Inc. at 4901 S. Rangeline Road.

When officers arrived, they discovered evidence of a break-in as well as damage to the outside of the business.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BL0xX_0gvB6Vvr00

While investigating, officers received another call regarding a residence and vehicle theft in progress close by.

Officers immediately responded to the nearby residence and detained Kevin Granger, 46, who was still inside a black Jeep Wrangler.

While on the scene, officers determined Granger gained access to the victim’s residence and removed several items from the home and placed them in the Jeep.  Also found in the vehicle were items stolen from Wildcat Materials Inc. Investigators believe Granger was attempting to take the Jeep with all the items and leave, but was stopped.

Additionally a stolen Ford F-150 missing from Neosho, thought to be stolen by Granger was found nearby.

Two charges of Felony Burglary were filed by the Newton County Prosecuting Attorney for breaking into two different locations.

REPEAT OFFENDER SHOULD STILL BE SERVING TIME

Motion for High Bond Kevin Granger

Newton County Prosecutor William Lynch expressed his concern since Granger was sentenced to 7 years prison (DOC) in October of 2020 in Newton County.  He should still be in prison. Despite that sentencing Granger, “was released after 12 months.  It is disheartening that our state engages in a catch-and-release system of justice.  The amount of resources wasted on chasing repeat offenders that should still be in prison is innumerable.”

Lynch on Thursday filed a motion requesting the judge for a “high bond”.  “The State of Missouri prays the Court set a high cash bond, or in the alternative no bond, in this case to protect the public and impose such conditions as to protect the public.”

Additionally Granger has pending charges from a May 29, 2022 arrest.  Felony Property Damage and Stealing.

This is a breaking news story, stay with Joplin News First on KOAM News Now as we continue to learn more. Scroll below and sign up for our JLNews1st email alerts so you don’t miss an article.

| MORE JOPLIN NEWS FIRST • Joplin Fire battle garage fire on Zora BIT.ly/3BgMam3 • Shooting in East Town Neighborhood BIT.ly/3zxejnN • July 26: Cpl Ben Cooper Day in Joplin BIT.ly/3Q0og2B • Historic flooding in St Louis BIT.ly/3BdMF0m • Death investigation at Cunningham Park BIT.ly/3vg0zLB • Brush Fire/Wildland Fire at Mother Nature’s Crack BIT.ly/3b1eT3S

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
koamnewsnow.com

Crash in Lawrence County claims life of southwest Missouri man

LAWRENCE, Mo. – A single-vehicle crash east of Miller, Missouri claims the life of a 41-year-old resident. The crash happened on Saturday around 2:00 am on Lawrence County Road 2040, about three miles east of Miller. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a 2011 Buick Enclave was going east and went off the left side of the road. The vehicle hit a fence and a tree before overturning. The driver, Franklin Bradley, was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Two political candidates’ signs set on fire in Nixa

Nixa, Mo. – Two political candidates’ signs were set on fire in Nixa over the past two weeks leading up to the Aug. 2 primary election. The Nixa Police Department confirms on July 28, a homeowner near Casey’s Gas Station reported the political sign in their front yard burned almost entirely. The homeowner told police […]
NIXA, MO
koamnewsnow.com

News to Know: Joplin C and Wall Shooting, Kansas Self Defense Ruling, and Black History Mural

Joplin, MO. — Joplin police are investigating a shots fired call that occurred late Thursday night. at 11:23 PM Thursday night — JPD received a report of gunshots in the area of C Street and North Wall Avenue. When officers arrived they found spent shell casings near an alley — and the victim — who was not injured. The victim says he was on a bike being followed by a car — when the car bumped into him and knocked him off before shooting him. No arrests have been made at this time. You can find more about this story on our website.
JOPLIN, MO
KYTV

KY3 story helps Springfield music store get its stolen guitars back

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Thieves stole guitars worth thousands from a Springfield music store. And store surveillance caught the theft. Those guitars are back in the store, all thanks to police and customers sharing our original story. Cheryl Bodendieck is the store manager of Ernie Williamson Music. And she credited...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Joplin, MO
Crime & Safety
Newton County, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Joplin, MO
City
Purdy, MO
County
Newton County, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
City
Neosho, MO
kggfradio.com

Cherokee County Man Arrested for Second Time this Summer

One is arrested and drugs and cash are seized after a search in Cherokee County. Sheriff's Deputies executed a search warrant as part of an investigation into suspected drug activity late last week. During the search, methamphetamine with a street value of nearly $20,000.00, was seized. Yesterday evening, the suspect who had evaded law enforcement over the weekend, was taken into custody. 59-year-old Timothy Sargent is being held in the Cherokee County Jail without bond on allegations of distributing methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and marijuana.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Carthage Fire and Duenweg Fire halt grass fire before reaching structures

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – About 11:30 a.m. Monday reports of a fast moving grass fire near County Road 110 and Cedar Road alerted Jasper County E911. Carthage Fire Dept and Mercy Carthage Ambulance responded. Duenweg Fire responded as mutual aid. >> BURN BAN KANSAS > Month-long burn ban includes 16 Kansas counties Wind gusts from the south at 20-30 mph pushed...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Granger
KYTV

Driver dies in crash in Lawrence County, Mo.

MILLER, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol investigated a crash that killed a Miller man in Lawrence County. Franklin Bradley, 41, died in the crash Saturday morning. Troopers responded to the crash east of Miller. Investigators say he drove his SUV off the left side of the roadway, struck a fence, and overturned. He died at the scene.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Police: “We will help you get to treatment, or to prison.”

AURORA, Mo. – Authorities make several arrests seizing several grams of drugs and paraphernalia in the Aurora-Marionville community. Police officers removed more than 100 grams of illegal marijuana, several grams of methamphetamine, distribution equipment and drug paraphernalia. According to the Police Department, they did arrest suspects who are considered innocent until proven guilty in court. Police are still investigating.
AURORA, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

The Big 3: shooting near Cunningham Park, no survivors in head-on crash, Newton County brush fire and “bear in the air”

No. 3: JOPLIN, Mo. – On Saturday, July 23rd, at about 8:20 a.m. a 35-year-old male was rushed to an area hospital suffering multiple gunshot wounds. Officers on patrol noticed a vehicle that seemed out of place near 25th and Annie Baxter. Officers approached the vehicle and noticed a male in the drivers seat apparently sleeping. They ran the tag posted in the back window and it came back stolen. Officers boxed the car in so it couldn’t flee the scene. The subject then began to ram both patrol vehicles, backing up and ramming forward. Authorities say officers went to break the vehicle’s windows and an officer involved shooting occurred. Click here if you’d like to read more about this story.
JOPLIN, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#St Louis#Sentencing#Property Crime#Joplin Dispatch#Wildcat Materials Inc#Jeep#The Newton County
KYTV

Police arrest man for beating woman at Springfield apartment complex

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a man for beating a woman at a Springfield apartment complex. Rostell King faces two domestic assault charges. Investigators say a woman was walking down a hallway of the apartment complex, turned a corner, and King was standing in front of her. Investigators say he took a closed fist and hit the woman multiple times in the face.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Marian Days 2022 at Carthage, Mo. tens of thousand expected

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Due to COVID it’s been two years since the Marian Days Festival has been held in Carthage. The last count estimated 120,0000 attended the 4-day festival. This year crowds could be larger. Carthage Police Dept state, “we’re expecting a big crowd for this year.” ROAD CLOSURES Grand from Highland south to Fairview Fairview and Wynwood Glenstone Highland...
CARTHAGE, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know: Joplin shooting charges, lead cleanup deceit, and 19,000 acres burn in northwest Oklahoma

JOPLIN, Mo. – Authorities in Joplin arrest and charge a man accused of shooting another man. Police say on July 16th, 42-year-old Richard McWhirt of Joplin shot 34-year-old Gregory Hallstrom, also of Joplin. The shooting happened on South Finley Avenue. Hallstrom was treated and released from the hospital. Officers arrested McWhirt Thursday. He’s charged with first degree assault and armed criminal action. Follow the investigation here.
JOPLIN, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KOLR10 News

Kimberling City woman wears a badge and a crown

KIMBERLING CITY, Mo. – Kimberling City, Missouri can boast about a lot of things, namely the beauty of Table Rock Lake. Now, citizens have one more thing to brag about. A local police officer turned beauty queen named Alexis Hobbs. In a field dominated by men, Officer Hobbs stands out. It could be the uniform, […]
KIMBERLING CITY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin Police arrest shooting suspect in wooded area along railroad tracks; Same man mentioned in an MSSU Alert Wednesday

JOPLIN, Mo. – Shortly after 12 p.m. Thursday a Detective Sergeant with JPD saw a man wanted in related to a recent shooting, near the area of 30th and S Rangeline. Officers responded to the area and set up a perimeter and were able to take wanted man into custody without incident. Capt William Davis tells us on scene, “We...
JOPLIN, MO
KOLR10 News

When is tax-free weekend in Missouri?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – School starts back up in just a few weeks in Missouri, meaning back-to-school shopping is once again in full swing. The beginning of August brings excitement for back-to-school shoppers with the annual tax-free weekend during the first part of the month. This year, the tax-free weekend falls on August 5-7. Items that […]
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Rebecca Ruud found not guilty of murder, community reacts

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Greene County judge ruled Ozark County Woman, Rebecca Ruud, is not guilty of murdering her 16-year-old daughter. Judge Calvin Holden has only found Ruud guilty of abandonment of a corpse, in the death of Savannah Leckie. OzarksFirst spent the afternoon in Theodosia, where Ruud lived, gauging people’s response to the decision. […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin, MO
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.

 https://www.koamnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy