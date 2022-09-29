Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 — promos for next episode and everything we know about the Christopher Meloni-led series

If you’re keeping track, on Law & Order: Organized Crime, Detective Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) has so far gone undercover as an enforcer for Richard Wheatley ( Dylan McDermott ), a low-level flunky for the Albanian mafia and most recently, a dirty NYPD cop.

With each assignment, he’s managed to find himself in circumstances that have nearly cost him his life and have had adverse effects on his loved ones (his son was set up for murder and his mother was kidnapped). While for most people these assignments and repercussions would be enough reason to quit, Stabler is pressing forward in his job in Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3.

Here’s everything we know about Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3.

When is the next Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 episode?

After a jaw-dropping crossover premiere event, Law & Order: Organized Crime settles back into its regular time slot of 10 pm ET/PT. It looks like there is a couple of new detectives in the midst.

The new episode titled "Everybody Knows the Dice Are Loaded" airs on Thursday, September 29, at 10 pm ET/PT. Here is the synopsis:

"As ground breaks on the city's first casino, Stabler investigates the death of a friend whose refusal to sell his home on the site has stalled construction. Jet breaks in two new detectives. Bell splits her focus between work and her looming divorce."

Check out the episode promo.

Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 cast

Christopher Meloni, Law & Order: Organized Crime (Image credit: Will Hart/NBC)

The series lead Christopher Meloni is back to reprise his role as Detective Elliot Stabler. Prior to Meloni being tapped to resurrect the character in his own spinoff, he played the brash, yet committed, officer for 12 seasons on Law & Order: SVU . The actor has also been featured as Don Wild in Maxxx , George Winslow in The Handmaid’s Tale and August Pullman in Underground .

Joining Meloni for another action-packed season is Danielle Moné Truitt as Sergeant Ayana Bell. Bell has previously starred as Dr. Angela Douglass in Chicago Med , Charlie Minnick in Deputy and Sheila in Snowfall .

Rounding out the main cast is Ainsley Seiger, who plays Detective Jet Slootmaekers. To date, her performance as Jet on Law & Order: Organized Crime marks the star’s most notable role.

Viewers should also note there are a number of other actors slated to reprise their various recurring roles including, but not limited to, Ellen Burstyn ( The First Lady , House of Cards ), Nicky Torchia ( The Goldfinch , Black Mirror ), Mike Cannon ( Gotham , The Blacklist ) and Rachel Lin ( Bull ).

Of course, we can’t forget the probability that Mariska Hargitay makes a few appearances as Captain Olivia Benson. Since the inception of Law & Order: Organized Crime , Olivia has made frequent guest appearances. Given the unfinished history between her and Elliot, fans should brace themselves for more Hargitay sightings.

It was recently announced in Deadline , that joining the Organized Crime unit as new detectives are Rick Gonzalez and Brent Antonello. No word yet on the capacity of their roles.

Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 plot

Fans of the show know there are few storylines season 3 is set to explore given how things ended in the season 2 finale.

For example, Sergeant Bell’s wife left her in the wake of the sergeant’s raid of Congressman Kilbride’s law offices. Not only did she leave, but she took the couple’s child with her. Going forward, viewers have to wait and see if the two can repair their fractured relationship or if a nasty divorce looms.

Then there’s Jet. While she is normally focused on her abilities as a skilled hacker, she found herself head over heels for Adam "Malachi" Mintock (Wesam Keesh). The show can’t possibly ignore the young romance between the cop and the reformed criminal turned NYPD asset.

Last, but certainly not least, the love dance between Elliot and Olivia is without question going to continue in the new season. While we aren’t certain to the extent the ex-partners will take things, it just feels like Dick Wolf owes fans more than cyclical conversations and subtle remarks signaling "romantic" feelings.

When you go beyond the personal lives of the officers, the heart of the series remains the same. A crime procedural that explores a specific unit’s journey to apprehend some of New York’s most notorious crime syndicate leaders.

Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 trailer

For the first time ever in "dun dun" history, there was a three-series crossover event between Law & Order , Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime . While fans are used to seeing the SVU and Organized Crime units tag-team on a case, they aren’t used to seeing Jack McCoy (Sam Waterston) and company join them. It seems only fitting that the crossover event launched the new season for each series. Take a look at the NBC trailer below.

How to watch Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3

Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 airs live exclusively on NBC. For those that don’t have traditional cable/satellite television, you still have the opportunity to watch the show live when it airs using live TV streaming services such as FuboTV , Hulu with Live TV , Sling TV and YouTube TV .

Are you someone that prefers to watch shows in your own time? No problem. New episodes become available to stream on Peacock the day after they air live for individuals with a premium membership to the platform.

UK fans will more than likely have to wait for the series to conclude season 3 in the US before the new episodes appear. However, season 2 is now available on Sky TV .