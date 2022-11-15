ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
24 Incredibly Useful Gift Ideas for Women in Their 30s

By Bernadette Deron
 4 days ago

Gift shopping for a woman in her 30s or a young lady approaching 30 is far different than shopping for someone in their 20s. As you age, your priorities change — and the caliber of gifts changes too. Women in their 30s have arguably come into their own and value gifts that are more practical — though silly gifts can be appreciated as well.

But for the sake of our list of ultimate gift ideas, we focused on products that will elevate or enhance the life of whoever you're shopping for. We covered beauty, fashion, home decor and even some fun tech gift ideas that will surely impress anyone you're treating — be it for a birthday or any other special occasion. Keep scrolling to check out our extensive roundup!

24 Great Gift Ideas to Shop for a Woman in Her 30s

Pixie Mood Dumpling Tote

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=057Laf_0gv9kSpe00
Dumpling Tote Small. Pixie Mood

While we can appreciate the canvas tote bag trend, a woman in her 30s may appreciate a more refined, stylish option. This one has stunning acrylic handles and a petite dumpling shape that can be folded in or flared out to fit all of her essentials!

Pros

  • Vegan leather is animal-friendly and eco-friendly
  • Under $100
  • Detachable crossbody strap

Cons

  • Smaller size tote may not be everyone's preference
See it!

Available at: Pixie Mood

Tom Ford Black Orchid Eau de Parfum Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XpVYY_0gv9kSpe00
Nordstrom

This perfume has a richer, deeper aroma that feels more mature, as opposed to fruitier or sweeter scents that you may have worn when you were younger. The bottle is also gorgeous and a lovely addition to any beauty vanity!

Pros

  • High-end perfume
  • Value set

Cons

  • On the more expensive side
See it!

Available at: Nordstrom

OHOM Ui Mug & Warmer Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eXDi0_0gv9kSpe00
OHOM Ui Mug & Warmer Set Nordstrom

Coffee, tea or any hot beverage you're drinking can stay warm for longer with this mug! It comes with a warming coaster plate that you can recharge to help deliver evenly distributed heat to the matching mug.

Pros

  • Sleek design
  • Super useful for fall and winter
  • Base can also be used as a wireless phone charger

Cons

  • Slightly more expensive
See it!

Available at: Nordstrom

Check My Body Health Complete Sensitivity Bioresonance Test Kit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tudvR_0gv9kSpe00
Check My Body Health

Keep her in control of her digestion, diet and everyday life with this test kit, designed to search for food and non-food sensitivities (and more). No blood required — just a strand of hair. This gift will likely be unexpected, but it could be life-changing!

Pros:

  • 75% off — now under $40
  • Free food diary template and more

Cons:

  • Doesn't come with a physical kit. (Mailing instructions are provided.)

Available at: Check My Body Health

Remi Custom Night Guards

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K4KNq_0gv9kSpe00
Remi

Know someone who grinds her teeth and has constant jaw pain and headaches? A custom night guard is an uncommon gift, but it might be her favorite one ever. Don't fret about getting the whole "custom" part right. Just place the order and Remi will send an impression kit before sending the actual night guards!

Pros:

  • Comes with two night guards
  • Up to 80% in savings compared to going to the dentist
  • Remi Club option saves money and sends replacements every six months for just $49

Cons:

  • Might not be for everybody
See it!

Available at: Remi

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ultra Lite™ Long Robe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X3iN9_0gv9kSpe00
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ultra Lite™ Long Robe Nordstrom

This super luxurious robe is the perfect way to upgrade nights spent at home! It's extra cozy, and we love the longer length which makes you feel like you're staying at a fancy hotel.

Pros

  • Three color options available
  • Full-length design
  • Lightweight material

Cons

  • Higher price point
See it!

Available at: Nordstrom

PMD Clean Facial Cleansing Device

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S8SFe_0gv9kSpe00
PMD Clean Facial Cleansing Device Nordstrom

This device may help your skin look clearer and more vibrant, as it helps cleansers dig down deep into pores for a more thorough wash. It's easy to use and there are different modes which you can rely on for cleansing, massaging and toning the skin!

Pros

  • Tons of cute color options
  • Easy to clean
  • Multiple different modes

Cons

  • On the pricier side
See it!

Available at: Nordstrom

RIKI 10X Skinny Lighted Mirror

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35X2ar_0gv9kSpe00
RIKI 10X Skinny Lighted Mirror Nordstrom

This mirror is outlined with tiny LED lights around the edges which can illuminate your face for precise makeup application! It also comes with a detachable magnifying mirror and a phone holder that you can use to snap selfies once your makeup look is complete.

Pros

  • Three-piece mirror set
  • Different light settings
  • Slim, compact design

Cons

  • Only one color available
  • High price tag
See it!

Available at: Nordstrom

Kate Somerville Age Arrest Wrinkle Cream

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fWTY8_0gv9kSpe00
Kate Somerville Age Arrest Wrinkle Cream Nordstrom

The best gifts are ones that you wouldn't typically buy for yourself, and this wrinkle cream is exactly that. It's certainly expensive, but when it comes to improving the look of fine lines and wrinkles, shoppers say it's worth every single penny. Luxury skincare is always a safe bet if you're in the market for a fantastic present!

Pros

  • Super effective formula
  • Safe for sensitive skin

Cons

  • High-end price tag
  • Results can be a hit or miss
See it!

Available at: Nordstrom

Slip Silk Queen Pillowcase Duo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UcruW_0gv9kSpe00
Slip Silk Queen Pillowcase Duo Nordstrom

Silk pillowcases like these don't just feel luxurious — they can also give you multiple different beauty benefits! If your hair tends to get frizzy while you sleep, these pillowcases can help with that — and they may help your skin crease less and not develop wrinkles as quickly.

Pros

  • Value set
  • Many beauty benefits
  • Soft and luxe silk material

Cons

  • High price tag
  • Some shoppers say material is too thin for their liking
  • Only one color option
See it!

Available at: Nordstrom

Voluspa Maison Set of 5 Tin Candles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fFIq6_0gv9kSpe00
Voluspa Maison Set of 5 Tin Candles Nordstrom

Why buy just one candle when you can score five with this set? Each of the candles burn for 25 hours and has a different scent, so you can switch up the vibes you want to create in your space or experiment by mixing a few different aromas at once!

Pros

  • Value set
  • Five different scents
  • Beautiful tin design

Cons

  • Few customer reviews
See it!

Available at: Nordstrom

Longchamp Large Le Pliage Backpack

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45ZweI_0gv9kSpe00
Longchamp Large Le Pliage Backpack Nordstrom

This backpack is ideal for work, travel or general everyday wear! The design is both timeless and functional thanks to the water-resistant material it's made from. Shoppers also note it's super packable, and the lightweight feel of the backpack doesn't add any extra weight!

Pros

  • Tons of room
  • Water-resistant
  • Classic design

Cons

  • Only three colors available
  • Higher end product
See it!

Available at: Nordstrom

Huski Wine Chiller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GzYiU_0gv9kSpe00
Huski Wine Chiller Amazon

No ice necessary to keep your wine perfectly chilled! This insulated cooler can maintain cool and crisp wine for up to six hours, which is incredible if you're heading to the beach, the pool or planning a picnic in the park.

Pros

  • Award-winning design
  • Easy to use and carry
  • Great color options available

Cons

  • On the pricier side
  • May not fit every 750ml bottle shape
See it!

Available at: Amazon

One Savvy Girl Wine Tote Bag with Stainless Steel Stemless Wine Glasses

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LenhA_0gv9kSpe00
One Savvy Girl Wine Tote Bag with Stainless Steel Stemless Wine Glasses Amazon

This is another wine cooling product that will make an excellent gift! The insulated bag acts as a cooler and can fit two bottles, plus you also get two cups to sip your wine from.

Pros

  • Super comfortable design
  • Cups included
  • More affordable gift idea

Cons

  • Only two color options
See it!

Available at: Amazon

Everlasting Comfort Bath Pillow

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O2ArF_0gv9kSpe00
Everlasting Comfort Bath Pillow Amazon

If you know anyone who loves taking a bath, you can elevate their experience by getting them this pillow as a gift! It allows you to comfortably lounge in the tub and fully indulge in your self-care routine, plus it also comes with a bonus loofah for scrubbing and exfoliation.

Pros

  • Fits in every type of bathtub
  • Fast-drying material
  • Affordable

Cons

  • May lose a bit of its shape after multiple uses
See it!

Available at: Amazon

Mydethun Moon Lamp

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rmEPT_0gv9kSpe00
Mydethun Moon Lamp Amazon

This is the best gift idea for anyone who's into astrology or loves creating a mellow ambiance in their space. You charge it by using the USB cable that comes with the lamp, and it looks perfect perched atop the included wooden stand. You can also choose between different light settings to control how bright or dim the light is!

Pros

  • Multiple different sizes available
  • Affordable
  • Massive bestseller

Cons

  • Battery life could last longer
See it!

Available at: Amazon

BodyRestore Shower Steamers Aromatherapy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KRyvC_0gv9kSpe00
BodyRestore Shower Steamers Aromatherapy Amazon

Turn any bathroom into a personal spa with these shower tablets! This particular pack is designed to provide a calming atmosphere with imported lavender oil that helps to soothe, relax and also provide congestion relief.

Pros

  • Thousands of five-star reviews
  • Easy to use
  • Currently on sale

Cons

  • Some say the scent is too faint
  • Only 15 tablets come in the pack
See it!

Available at: Amazon

Bambüsi Premium Bamboo Cheese Board Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JgVOj_0gv9kSpe00
Bambüsi Premium Bamboo Cheese Board Set Amazon

Hosting friends at home becomes more of an elevated experience as you get older, and no gathering is complete without a killer charcuterie board! This one comes complete with everything you need to create an impressive spread and serve it up to your guests.

Pros

  • 100% bamboo material
  • Cheese knifes plus wine bottle opener included in the drawer
  • No. 1 bestseller and five-star product

Cons

  • A bit on the pricier side
See it!

Available at: Amazon

COACH Soft Tabby Calf Leather Shoulder Bag

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O2wvl_0gv9kSpe00
COACH Soft Tabby Calf Leather Shoulder Bag Saks Fifth Avenue

Opting for a more timeless purse like this one, as opposed to a trendier style, is far more meaningful. This is the type of bag that whoever receives will treasure for years to come!

Pros

  • Gorgeous design
  • High-quality leather
  • Functional interior and exterior pockets for organization

Cons

  • On the expensive side
See it!

Available at: Saks Fifth Avenue

T3 Airebrush Duo Blow Dry Brush

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iaTMP_0gv9kSpe00
T3 Airebrush Duo Blow Dry Brush Saks Fifth Avenue

This blow dry brush comes with a round attachment and a flat one so you can create the perfect blowout daily! Nailing your perfect style is that much easier, and you don't have to spend money going to the salon to leave your hair looking on point.

Pros

  • Two attachments included
  • Three heat and five speed settings
  • Suitable for all hair types

Cons

  • Few reviews
  • High price point
See it!

Available at: Saks Fifth Avenue

TZUMI ionvac UltraClean UV Sanitizing Robot Vacuum

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f9xva_0gv9kSpe00
TZUMI ionvac UltraClean UV Sanitizing Robot Vacuum Saks Fifth Avenue

This robot vacuum may seem like an out-of-the-box gift idea, but for a busy woman, it could be a complete game-changer! It quietly does the cleaning for you, and you can program it to start hovering over the floor whenever you want, so your home is consistently feeling fresh.

Pros

  • Smart sensor technology
  • Four different modes
  • WiFi and Google Assistant enabled
  • Slim design

Cons

  • High price tag
See it!

Available at: Saks Fifth Avenue

The Million Roses Peach Roses In Rose Box With Drawer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T8O4E_0gv9kSpe00
The Million Roses Peach Roses In Rose Box With Drawer Saks Fifth Avenue

This long-lasting rose box is special because it comes with a drawer on the bottom that you can use for storage! It may be one of the most luxurious jewelry boxes we've seen to date, and we think anyone who loves flowers will obsess over this gift.

Pros

  • Super long lasting roses
  • Extra drawer for storage

Cons

  • Very expensive
  • No customer reviews
See it!

Available at: Saks Fifth Avenue

Georg Jensen Sky Wine Decanter Aerating Funnel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11pIbg_0gv9kSpe00
Georg Jensen Sky Wine Decanter Aerating Funnel Saks Fifth Avenue

For a wine decanter that looks as luxe as this one, it's surprisingly affordable! It also comes with an aerator you can use to pour the wine into the vessel and enhance the quality. Serve up drinks in a more elegant fashion!

Pros

  • Affordable price
  • Two-in-one setup

Cons

  • No customer reviews
See it!

Available at: Saks Fifth Avenue

The Dyson Supersonic™ Hair Dryer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27Wk6I_0gv9kSpe00
The Dyson Supersonic™ Hair Dryer Saks Fifth Avenue

For the ultimate splurge, this cult-favorite hair dryer is one of our top gift picks! It may be pricey, but shoppers swear their hair looks and feels healthier after switching out their cheaper versions for this one. The dryer also reportedly significantly cuts your drying time, so you're not wasting as many precious minutes getting your hair ready to go.

Pros

  • Provides less heat damage on hair
  • Smoothing technology
  • Easy to use and maneuver
  • Multiple different attachments included

Cons

  • Super high price tag
See it!

Available at: Saks Fifth Avenue

