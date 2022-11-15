24 Incredibly Useful Gift Ideas for Women in Their 30s
Gift shopping for a woman in her 30s or a young lady approaching 30 is far different than shopping for someone in their 20s. As you age, your priorities change — and the caliber of gifts changes too. Women in their 30s have arguably come into their own and value gifts that are more practical — though silly gifts can be appreciated as well.
But for the sake of our list of ultimate gift ideas, we focused on products that will elevate or enhance the life of whoever you're shopping for. We covered beauty, fashion, home decor and even some fun tech gift ideas that will surely impress anyone you're treating — be it for a birthday or any other special occasion. Keep scrolling to check out our extensive roundup!
24 Great Gift Ideas to Shop for a Woman in Her 30s
Pixie Mood Dumpling Tote
While we can appreciate the canvas tote bag trend, a woman in her 30s may appreciate a more refined, stylish option. This one has stunning acrylic handles and a petite dumpling shape that can be folded in or flared out to fit all of her essentials!
Pros
- Vegan leather is animal-friendly and eco-friendly
- Under $100
- Detachable crossbody strap
Cons
- Smaller size tote may not be everyone's preference
Available at: Pixie Mood
Tom Ford Black Orchid Eau de Parfum Set
This perfume has a richer, deeper aroma that feels more mature, as opposed to fruitier or sweeter scents that you may have worn when you were younger. The bottle is also gorgeous and a lovely addition to any beauty vanity!
Pros
- High-end perfume
- Value set
Cons
- On the more expensive side
Available at: Nordstrom
OHOM Ui Mug & Warmer Set
Coffee, tea or any hot beverage you're drinking can stay warm for longer with this mug! It comes with a warming coaster plate that you can recharge to help deliver evenly distributed heat to the matching mug.
Pros
- Sleek design
- Super useful for fall and winter
- Base can also be used as a wireless phone charger
Cons
- Slightly more expensive
Available at: Nordstrom
Check My Body Health Complete Sensitivity Bioresonance Test Kit
Keep her in control of her digestion, diet and everyday life with this test kit, designed to search for food and non-food sensitivities (and more). No blood required — just a strand of hair. This gift will likely be unexpected, but it could be life-changing!
Pros:
- 75% off — now under $40
- Free food diary template and more
Cons:
- Doesn't come with a physical kit. (Mailing instructions are provided.)
Available at: Check My Body Health
Remi Custom Night Guards
Know someone who grinds her teeth and has constant jaw pain and headaches? A custom night guard is an uncommon gift, but it might be her favorite one ever. Don't fret about getting the whole "custom" part right. Just place the order and Remi will send an impression kit before sending the actual night guards!
Pros:
- Comes with two night guards
- Up to 80% in savings compared to going to the dentist
- Remi Club option saves money and sends replacements every six months for just $49
Cons:
- Might not be for everybody
Available at: Remi
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ultra Lite™ Long Robe
This super luxurious robe is the perfect way to upgrade nights spent at home! It's extra cozy, and we love the longer length which makes you feel like you're staying at a fancy hotel.
Pros
- Three color options available
- Full-length design
- Lightweight material
Cons
- Higher price point
Available at: Nordstrom
PMD Clean Facial Cleansing Device
This device may help your skin look clearer and more vibrant, as it helps cleansers dig down deep into pores for a more thorough wash. It's easy to use and there are different modes which you can rely on for cleansing, massaging and toning the skin!
Pros
- Tons of cute color options
- Easy to clean
- Multiple different modes
Cons
- On the pricier side
Available at: Nordstrom
RIKI 10X Skinny Lighted Mirror
This mirror is outlined with tiny LED lights around the edges which can illuminate your face for precise makeup application! It also comes with a detachable magnifying mirror and a phone holder that you can use to snap selfies once your makeup look is complete.
Pros
- Three-piece mirror set
- Different light settings
- Slim, compact design
Cons
- Only one color available
- High price tag
Available at: Nordstrom
Kate Somerville Age Arrest Wrinkle Cream
The best gifts are ones that you wouldn't typically buy for yourself, and this wrinkle cream is exactly that. It's certainly expensive, but when it comes to improving the look of fine lines and wrinkles, shoppers say it's worth every single penny. Luxury skincare is always a safe bet if you're in the market for a fantastic present!
Pros
- Super effective formula
- Safe for sensitive skin
Cons
- High-end price tag
- Results can be a hit or miss
Available at: Nordstrom
Slip Silk Queen Pillowcase Duo
Silk pillowcases like these don't just feel luxurious — they can also give you multiple different beauty benefits! If your hair tends to get frizzy while you sleep, these pillowcases can help with that — and they may help your skin crease less and not develop wrinkles as quickly.
Pros
- Value set
- Many beauty benefits
- Soft and luxe silk material
Cons
- High price tag
- Some shoppers say material is too thin for their liking
- Only one color option
Available at: Nordstrom
Voluspa Maison Set of 5 Tin Candles
Why buy just one candle when you can score five with this set? Each of the candles burn for 25 hours and has a different scent, so you can switch up the vibes you want to create in your space or experiment by mixing a few different aromas at once!
Pros
- Value set
- Five different scents
- Beautiful tin design
Cons
- Few customer reviews
Available at: Nordstrom
Longchamp Large Le Pliage Backpack
This backpack is ideal for work, travel or general everyday wear! The design is both timeless and functional thanks to the water-resistant material it's made from. Shoppers also note it's super packable, and the lightweight feel of the backpack doesn't add any extra weight!
Pros
- Tons of room
- Water-resistant
- Classic design
Cons
- Only three colors available
- Higher end product
Available at: Nordstrom
Huski Wine Chiller
No ice necessary to keep your wine perfectly chilled! This insulated cooler can maintain cool and crisp wine for up to six hours, which is incredible if you're heading to the beach, the pool or planning a picnic in the park.
Pros
- Award-winning design
- Easy to use and carry
- Great color options available
Cons
- On the pricier side
- May not fit every 750ml bottle shape
Available at: Amazon
One Savvy Girl Wine Tote Bag with Stainless Steel Stemless Wine Glasses
This is another wine cooling product that will make an excellent gift! The insulated bag acts as a cooler and can fit two bottles, plus you also get two cups to sip your wine from.
Pros
- Super comfortable design
- Cups included
- More affordable gift idea
Cons
- Only two color options
Available at: Amazon
Everlasting Comfort Bath Pillow
If you know anyone who loves taking a bath, you can elevate their experience by getting them this pillow as a gift! It allows you to comfortably lounge in the tub and fully indulge in your self-care routine, plus it also comes with a bonus loofah for scrubbing and exfoliation.
Pros
- Fits in every type of bathtub
- Fast-drying material
- Affordable
Cons
- May lose a bit of its shape after multiple uses
Available at: Amazon
Mydethun Moon Lamp
This is the best gift idea for anyone who's into astrology or loves creating a mellow ambiance in their space. You charge it by using the USB cable that comes with the lamp, and it looks perfect perched atop the included wooden stand. You can also choose between different light settings to control how bright or dim the light is!
Pros
- Multiple different sizes available
- Affordable
- Massive bestseller
Cons
- Battery life could last longer
Available at: Amazon
BodyRestore Shower Steamers Aromatherapy
Turn any bathroom into a personal spa with these shower tablets! This particular pack is designed to provide a calming atmosphere with imported lavender oil that helps to soothe, relax and also provide congestion relief.
Pros
- Thousands of five-star reviews
- Easy to use
- Currently on sale
Cons
- Some say the scent is too faint
- Only 15 tablets come in the pack
Available at: Amazon
Bambüsi Premium Bamboo Cheese Board Set
Hosting friends at home becomes more of an elevated experience as you get older, and no gathering is complete without a killer charcuterie board! This one comes complete with everything you need to create an impressive spread and serve it up to your guests.
Pros
- 100% bamboo material
- Cheese knifes plus wine bottle opener included in the drawer
- No. 1 bestseller and five-star product
Cons
- A bit on the pricier side
Available at: Amazon
COACH Soft Tabby Calf Leather Shoulder Bag
Opting for a more timeless purse like this one, as opposed to a trendier style, is far more meaningful. This is the type of bag that whoever receives will treasure for years to come!
Pros
- Gorgeous design
- High-quality leather
- Functional interior and exterior pockets for organization
Cons
- On the expensive side
Available at: Saks Fifth Avenue
T3 Airebrush Duo Blow Dry Brush
This blow dry brush comes with a round attachment and a flat one so you can create the perfect blowout daily! Nailing your perfect style is that much easier, and you don't have to spend money going to the salon to leave your hair looking on point.
Pros
- Two attachments included
- Three heat and five speed settings
- Suitable for all hair types
Cons
- Few reviews
- High price point
Available at: Saks Fifth Avenue
TZUMI ionvac UltraClean UV Sanitizing Robot Vacuum
This robot vacuum may seem like an out-of-the-box gift idea, but for a busy woman, it could be a complete game-changer! It quietly does the cleaning for you, and you can program it to start hovering over the floor whenever you want, so your home is consistently feeling fresh.
Pros
- Smart sensor technology
- Four different modes
- WiFi and Google Assistant enabled
- Slim design
Cons
- High price tag
Available at: Saks Fifth Avenue
The Million Roses Peach Roses In Rose Box With Drawer
This long-lasting rose box is special because it comes with a drawer on the bottom that you can use for storage! It may be one of the most luxurious jewelry boxes we've seen to date, and we think anyone who loves flowers will obsess over this gift.
Pros
- Super long lasting roses
- Extra drawer for storage
Cons
- Very expensive
- No customer reviews
Available at: Saks Fifth Avenue
Georg Jensen Sky Wine Decanter Aerating Funnel
For a wine decanter that looks as luxe as this one, it's surprisingly affordable! It also comes with an aerator you can use to pour the wine into the vessel and enhance the quality. Serve up drinks in a more elegant fashion!
Pros
- Affordable price
- Two-in-one setup
Cons
- No customer reviews
Available at: Saks Fifth Avenue
The Dyson Supersonic™ Hair Dryer
For the ultimate splurge, this cult-favorite hair dryer is one of our top gift picks! It may be pricey, but shoppers swear their hair looks and feels healthier after switching out their cheaper versions for this one. The dryer also reportedly significantly cuts your drying time, so you're not wasting as many precious minutes getting your hair ready to go.
Pros
- Provides less heat damage on hair
- Smoothing technology
- Easy to use and maneuver
- Multiple different attachments included
Cons
- Super high price tag
Available at: Saks Fifth Avenue
