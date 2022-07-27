Tyrese Gibson Gifts $111,000 To Newly Opened Atlanta Church, $6000 To Aid Families In Need

www.blackenterprise.com
darryl porter
2d ago
Tyrese has come a long way when he used to follow me around at the little boy and I used to take him to the movies bravo Young brother bravo you make your mother proud
Reply(3)
6
x83
2d ago
How does this stuff make the news? Do these people have publicists that are hired to draw attention to themselves? I’ve donated far more than this and would never think to make it public news.
Reply(1)
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 great steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
When Slump Ends, Ronald Acuña May Lead Braves To NL East CrownIBWAAAtlanta, GA
Art Station’s “Pin-Up Girls”-A Highly Entertaining Musical ReviewDoc LawrenceStone Mountain, GA
4 amazing burger places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Popular Georgia pet store set to close on July 30thKristen Walters
Comments / 28