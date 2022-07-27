ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Tyrese Gibson Gifts $111,000 To Newly Opened Atlanta Church, $6000 To Aid Families In Need

By Atiya Jordan
Black Enterprise
Black Enterprise
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.blackenterprise.com

Comments / 28

darryl porter
2d ago

Tyrese has come a long way when he used to follow me around at the little boy and I used to take him to the movies bravo Young brother bravo you make your mother proud

Reply(3)
6
x83
2d ago

How does this stuff make the news? Do these people have publicists that are hired to draw attention to themselves? I’ve donated far more than this and would never think to make it public news.

Reply(1)
3
 

Black Enterprise

Black Enterprise

