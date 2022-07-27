ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Searing heat in the Pacific Northwest and the Southeast to continue through the week

By CNN
abc17news.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
abc17news.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pendleton, OR
City
Vancouver, WA
State
Tennessee State
State
Texas State
City
Seattle, WA
City
Portland, OR
City
Dallas, OR
City
Pacific, WA
State
Oregon State
City
Bellingham, WA
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Exhaustion#Pacific Northwest#Heat Indices#Heat Illness#Air Conditioning
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Place
Vancouver, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy