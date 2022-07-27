Former Minnesota Viking Name Removed From Menus

kfilradio.com
Jorge
2d ago
I guess there is no longer a reason to eat at the woke restaurants the nook or shamrocks. Go woke go broke. You'll probably get car jacked anyway if you go into Saint Paul or Minneapolis.
Reply(1)
25
joejackson
2d ago
It doesn't matter what he says, he's running in a communist state, they will lie and exaggerate to keep the communist state they have built.
Reply(5)
19
tornado tounge
2d ago
Thanks mr Birk for saying it the way it is. Your right, two wrongs will never make it right. Abortion is a quick solution to a lifetime problem. Many women regret it for the rest of their lives, specially after they have children they keep. It may not be easy but I have never heard of any mother who regretted having a child. An abortion is a short term solution with long term consequences.
Reply(2)
10
Comments / 37