Body found in Elyria river ID’d as missing man

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) – Elyria police are investigating after the body of a missing man was found in the Black River Wednesday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the Black River, near the East Bridge Street bridge, just after 6:30 a.m. When they got there, officers found and recovered the body.

The victim has been identified as Deontae Mason, 29, from Detroit, according to Elyria police.

Mason was reported as a missing person through the Detroit Police Department on July 22.

Detectives say Mason was stopped on the Ohio Turnpike by the Ohio State Highway Patrol on July 21 at around 6:30 p.m.

Ohio State Patrol says he was pulled over for speeding, and had a suspended driver’s license.

Following the traffic stop, OSP says his vehicle was towed and he was taken to the Get Go Gas Station at 559 Midway Boulevard in Elyria, where he had been heading. He was last seen on surveillance leaving the store.

OSP says they let relatives know about the towed car and where the man was dropped off. Officials said there was no indication he was in mental distress.

Officials say there are no signs of foul play in his death.

Detectives and the Lorain County Coroner’s Office are investigating.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Wise at 440-326-1212.

