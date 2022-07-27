Oklahoma State Cowboys Offensive Players to Watch vs. Longhorns in Week 9

The Texas Longhorns will travel to Stillwater to face the Cowboys for a Week 9 matchup on October 22. Texas leads the all-time series 26-10 but has dropped five of the last seven meetings.

The last five matchups against the Cowboys have all been decided by one score, with the Cowboys winning three of those meetings. This includes last year's demoralizing defeat that led to a six-game losing streak. Traveling to Stillwater this year might be the Longhorns' most formidable challenge in Big 12 play.

Under head coach Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State made the Big 12 championship game and also ended their season with a Fiesta Bowl win against Notre Dame.

QB Spencer Sanders

Sanders is preseason first team all Big-12 for a reason. He provides a talented skill-set that could cause Longhorns fits. Sanders can hit you with his arm and legs as a dual-threat quarterback. Last season Sanders had 2,839 passing yards with 20 touchdowns. He also had 668 rushing yards along with six touchdowns.

In the Fiesta Bowl win against Notre Dame, Sanders threw for 371 yards and four touchdowns. Against the Longhorns last season he went 19-32 for 178 passing yards and a touchdown in the 32-24 win. The Longhorns' defense must limit Sanders and his play-making abilities to avoid the same fate as last year.

RB Dominic Richardson

With the departure of running back Jaylen Warren, Dominic Richardson will have big shoes to fill in the backfield this season.

Last season, Richardson acted as the tempo change back with his elite speed and bigger frame. At 6-foot-0 and 215 pounds, Richardson hopes to be the main catalyst in the Cowboy running attack. In limited action last season he rushed for 373 yards and four touchdowns. In his breakout game against TCU last season, he rushed for 134 yards with two touchdowns.

Oklahoma State, despite its Air-raid attack, always has a strong running game. If they want to take that step up offensively this season look to Richardson as one of the main reasons why.

WR Brennan Presley

Presley returns for his junior season in Stillwater. As the leading returning receiver, Presley will have a lot of pressure on his shoulders. Presley is an elite route runner with a good run-after-the-catch skillset that should play a key role in the Cowboy offense.

Last season Presley had 50 catches for 619 yards on five touchdowns. His best game of the season was against Iowa State where he caught six passes for 84 yards and two touchdowns. Look for Sanders to constantly target Presley being the leading returning wide receiver.

