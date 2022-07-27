ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salinas, CA

Salinas Police looking for four suspects connected with sunglasses robbery

By Ricardo Tovar
 3 days ago
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said they are looking for four suspects who burglarized the Sunglass Hut at the Northridge Mall Tuesday.

At 2:30 p.m., two men and two women entered the Sunglass Hut kiosk located inside Macy's, said police. They loaded their bags with several sunglasses worth thousands of dollars and left.

Macy's security attempted to stop one of the women, but she kept control of the bag and ran away. The suspects then all drove off in a white Toyota Camry, said police.

Gilroy Police said that the suspects are believed to have burglarized the Sunglass Hut in Gilroy later in the day. Police have little suspect information, and surveillance video is being examined at both locations.

