HollywoodLife Fitness & Health Awards 2022: Best Accessories, Equipment & Devices

Image Credit: Maridav / Adobe Stock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to fitness, there are tons of different devices that can make working out and staying fit a breeze. In order to provide you with a list of the top accessories, equipment, and devices, we tried out different products to give you the best of the best and you can see all of our picks for the HollywoodLife Fitness & Health Awards, below and in the gallery above!

Copper Fit x Gwyneth Paltrow Elite Knee Sleeve, $24.99, copperfitusa.com

Gwyneth Paltrow teamed up with Copper Fit to create a strong compression knee sleeve that helps support your knee without limiting activity. It’s the perfect compression sleeve to wear at the gym or around the house.

Shikohin Massage Tool Tsubo-Oshi, $12, shikohin.com

Perfect for your gym bag, this silicon Tsubo-Oshi massage tool helps you apply targeted pressure to your muscles to help relieve tension and stress in the body. They’re super small and a reflexology zone chart is included in your purchase, so you can see exactly where to apply the tool.

The J METHOD Travel Size Gym, $149, thejmethod.com/store

Bring the gym anywhere you want thanks to The J METHOD Travel Size Gym. The kit includes everything you need for a cardio, strength, and mobility workout in a portable carry-size bag. The bag includes The J Method super band (1/2”), Glutei Band, Mini Band (Xtra Hard), Jump Rope, Recovery Ball, Mesh Travel Bag, and Instructional Cards.