Biden’s Infrastructure Chief to Take Questions on Twitter (1)

news.bloomberglaw.com
Related
Republicans on track to win 230 House seats, CBS model predicts
Republicans are on track to win a clear majority of 230 seats in the House of Representatives this November, according to the CBS News Battleground Tracker model released Sunday. The Battleground Tracker takes "a district-by-district approach to analyzing races and measuring public opinion, since control of Congress is won across...
bloomberglaw.com
Loophole Lets DOL Install Wage Chief While Nomination Is Pending
A law aimed at checking the executive branch’s ability to install temporary leaders at federal agencies would have prevented Jessica Looman from continuing to lead the US Labor Department’s Wage and Hour Division as “acting” administrator when she was tapped to head the division permanently. So...
bloomberglaw.com
Schumer, Manchin Agree on Speeding Clean Water Act Permits (1)
The side deal to the climate agreement between Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) includes a compromise that would change the way states issue Clean Water Act permits, potentially making it easier for developers to build pipelines, according to a draft text reviewed by Bloomberg Law.
bloomberglaw.com
Climate Ruling Offers Opening to Challenge USDA Antitrust Role
The Senate’s top agriculture Republican is challenging the Biden administration’s authority to impose new rules on chicken farmers in his home state, and looking to a recent Supreme Court decision to buttress his case. Proposed regulations to boost competition in the meat and poultry industries “arguably carry substantial...
RELATED PEOPLE
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Visits Taiwan Amid Escalating Tensions With China
Despite threats from China, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taipei becoming the highest-ranking American official to visit the self-ruled island in 25 years. Cheddar News speaks with Jason McMann, Head of Geopolitical Risk Analysis at Morning Consult who breaks down the possible implications of her trip.
bloomberglaw.com
Giuliani’s 2020 Election Lies Merit Revising Attorney Ethics Rules
We find ourselves in a precarious moment in our democracy. The 2020 elections highlighted how vulnerable our nation’s election officials and workers are to harassment and abuse. These threats were spawned by baseless conspiracy theories and came not only from political operatives, but also from lawyers with a duty to abide by strict ethics standards.
bloomberglaw.com
Democrats Face Tough Messaging War on Prescription Drug Bill
Conservative groups, Republicans campaigning against drug bill. Democrats want to go into their August recess telling their constituents they’re lowering what they pay for medicines — but many of their promised changes won’t be felt for years, and only by a fraction of the nation. Drug-pricing legislation...
bloomberglaw.com
Copyright Office Does Not Recommend Deferred Examination Option
The Copyright Office has decided not to recommend moving forward with the idea of creating a new option for copyright registration in which the examination of a claim may be deferred until requested by the applicant, according to a Monday news release. The office found that the deferred examination option...
IN THIS ARTICLE
bloomberglaw.com
ANALYSIS: Now It Takes 465 Days to Sign a Union’s First Contract
While viewing the Senate Budget Committee’s recent hearing on labor relations issues, I heard two facts that made me sit up and take notice. “After a union wins an election, the average number of days to get to a contract is 409 days,” Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) said. “And about a third of victorious unions can’t get a contract in the first three years.”
bloomberglaw.com
Immigration Backlogs Leave Venezuelans Without Good Work Options
Mounting backlogs in government processing of applications for humanitarian immigration programs are leaving thousands of foreign nationals without the ability to work to support themselves and their families while they wait. The lengthy processing times—which can take up to a year or more—threaten to undercut the Biden administration’s expanded use...
bloomberglaw.com
Infrastructure Cash Leaves Buttigieg in a Bind to Hire Workers
The Transportation Department, tasked with spending the better part of $1 trillion from last year’s infrastructure law, needs more than 1,000 new employees to carry it out. Trouble is, the agency is struggling just to maintain the size of its workforce. “Right now, America is undertaking one of the...
Comments / 0