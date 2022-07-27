Intoxicants a factor as 89-year-old great grandmother killed in crash, driver has 5 OWIs on record

cbs58.com
5 great burger places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Another popular grocery store closing in Illinois this month after 50 yearsKristen WaltersIllinois State
Five places in Wisconsin that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensWisconsin State
Letter to the editor: Ohio State students from Highland Park speak on tragedy, impact on their homeThe LanternHighland Park, IL
My Brother is a Survivor of The Highland Park 4th of July ShootingJordan MendiolaHighland Park, IL
NBC Chicago
Suspect Arrested in Waukegan Hit-and-Run Crash That Left Teen Girl Dead, 2 Others Injured
A man faces charges in connection to a fatal hit-and-run crash in suburban Waukegan on Sunday night that left a teen girl dead and two other family members injured. According to Waukegan police, officers were called to the area between Crescent Avenue and Garrick Avenue at approximately 9:30 p.m. Sunday after reports of a crash.
VIDEO: Driver runs red light, crashes into MPD squad car near Locust and Holton
Surveillance video captured the moment a driver ran a red light and crashed into a Milwaukee police squad car near Locust and Holton on Monday, May 2.
Burlington crash, critical injuries reported
A crash with "critical" injuries happened in the town of Burlington in Racine County Tuesday morning, the sheriff's office said.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Great Lakes Dragaway fatal crash: Driver was going '200 mph'
UNION GROVE, Wis. - Kenosha County deputies were called to the Great Lakes Dragaway around 4:30 p.m. Saturday for a serious vehicle crash. Initial reports indicated that a custom, late-model Corvette drag car had lost control on the track while racing and struck a concrete wall at a speed of 200 mph. According to a release, the driver was wearing a helmet and full safety restraints while operating the race car.
wcsjnews.com
Wrong-way driver results in seven dead outside Kane-DeKalb County
A wrong-way driver on Interstate 90 by Hampshire led to a crash that resulted in seven dead, including a mother and her five children. The crash happened just north of the DeKalb-Kane County line. The accident happened around 2 a.m. Sunday in McHenry County on I-90 near Anthony Road. 31-year-old...
CBS 58
Shooting incident shuts down I-43 SB from Locust to Marquette Interchange
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The southbound lanes of I-43, from Locust Street to the Marquette Interchange were closed due to a shooting incident Tuesday, Aug. 2. The freeway reopened around 1:30 p.m. to traffic. An investigation is ongoing.
CBS 58
Race car driver dies following 200 mph crash at Great Lakes Dragaway
KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A tragic crash at the Great Lakes Dragaway over the weekend took the life of one of the most well-known race car drivers there. Chuck Weck was 66 years old. This is a shock and a huge loss for family, friends and the greater...
CBS 58
Boy wounded in parade attack moves to rehab-focused hospital
CHICAGO (AP) — An 8-year-old boy whose spine was severed in the shooting at a parade on July 4 has moved to a rehabilitation-focused hospital after spending nearly a month in a Chicago pediatric intensive care unit. Cooper Roberts' family says he was moved Sunday to the Shirley Ryan...
VIDEO: Fiery crash shuts down NB I-43 near Elkhorn
All northbound lanes on I-43 near WIS 11 near Elkhorn, Wisconsin are closed due to a crash Monday morning.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Road rage killing: Milwaukee family takes steps in suspect search
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee family is going the extra mile and asking for peace. Every night since Ronald Butler Jr. was killed in a road rage shooting on July 19, his family has been at the scene lighting candles and sharing stories. "This is where we feel the closet to...
whby.com
Hortonville man killed in Milwaukee crash
MILWAUKEE, Wis–A Marquette University student from Hortonville dies after being hit by a car in Milwaukee. The victim, identified as Payton Claybaugh, was hit while walking on the Marquette Interchange Sunday. Claybaugh was a 2022 graduate of Marquette’s College of Health Sciences and a D-One student in the School...
Cooper Roberts update: Boy paralyzed in July 4 parade shooting out of PICU, breathing on his own
He was also able to eat solid food for the first time, which was his favorite: mac and cheese.
CBS 58
14-year-old shot near Teutonia Ave and Wright Street in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A 14-year-old was shot near Teutonia Avenue and Wright Street on Monday, Aug. 1. Police were called to the scene around 2:15 p.m. According to police, the victim sustained non-fatal injuries. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The circumstances leading up to the...
wlip.com
Woman Reported Missing in April, Found Dead in Waukegan Apartment
(Waukegan, IL) A woman reported missing earlier this year has been found dead in Waukegan. Police say they found the “decomposing” body of Bianca Haas of Mount Prospect in an apartment in the 100 block of Drew Lane. The 22-year-old’s cause of death remains unknown after an autopsy, pending more test results. Hass was last heard from in February, but was officially reported missing in April. Waukegan Police have not revealed the scope of their investigation, nor have they said if they are looking for any suspects in the case.
CBS 58
Garage and 1 car a total loss after Shorewood fire, no one injured
SHOREWOOD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- According to the North Shore Fire Department (NSFD), a four-car garage caught fire around 6 a.m. Monday morning. Crews were originally called for a vegetation fire, but once on scene it was determined to be a four-car detached garage. The NSFD worked to quickly put...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee hospital hit by gunfire; 1 round hit occupied room
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shots fired incident near St. Joseph's Hospital around 10 p.m. Saturday. One round hit the window of an occupied room, police say. No injuries occurred as a result. The circumstances leading up to the shots fired incident are still under investigation however there...
WISN
51-year-old woman killed Sunday morning in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating the death of a 51-year-old woman. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office called the incident a homicide. Police say the homicide is domestic and a suspect is in custody. The medical examiner's office said the death took place Sunday morning near 38th Street...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Two charged following hit-and-run on Villa Street | Crime and Courts
RACINE — Two men have been charged following a hit-and-run reported Wednesday on Villa Street. Charles Lee Canaday, 21, of the 1500 block of Grange Avenue, was charged with a felony count of hit-and-run causing injury and a misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer. Snow. Marquese M. Snow, 21,...
CBS 58
Milwaukee police investigate fatal shooting near 38th and Thurston
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting near 38th and Thurston. Police say the victim is a 51-year-old Milwaukee woman. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as Desiree Harris. Police say the shooting was domestic violence...
