ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

Intoxicants a factor as 89-year-old great grandmother killed in crash, driver has 5 OWIs on record

By Adam Rife
CBS 58
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
cbs58.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Great Lakes Dragaway fatal crash: Driver was going '200 mph'

UNION GROVE, Wis. - Kenosha County deputies were called to the Great Lakes Dragaway around 4:30 p.m. Saturday for a serious vehicle crash. Initial reports indicated that a custom, late-model Corvette drag car had lost control on the track while racing and struck a concrete wall at a speed of 200 mph. According to a release, the driver was wearing a helmet and full safety restraints while operating the race car.
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kenosha, WI
Crime & Safety
State
Wisconsin State
City
Kenosha, WI
Kenosha, WI
Accidents
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
wcsjnews.com

Wrong-way driver results in seven dead outside Kane-DeKalb County

A wrong-way driver on Interstate 90 by Hampshire led to a crash that resulted in seven dead, including a mother and her five children. The crash happened just north of the DeKalb-Kane County line. The accident happened around 2 a.m. Sunday in McHenry County on I-90 near Anthony Road. 31-year-old...
KANE COUNTY, IL
CBS 58

Boy wounded in parade attack moves to rehab-focused hospital

CHICAGO (AP) — An 8-year-old boy whose spine was severed in the shooting at a parade on July 4 has moved to a rehabilitation-focused hospital after spending nearly a month in a Chicago pediatric intensive care unit. Cooper Roberts' family says he was moved Sunday to the Shirley Ryan...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Road rage killing: Milwaukee family takes steps in suspect search

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee family is going the extra mile and asking for peace. Every night since Ronald Butler Jr. was killed in a road rage shooting on July 19, his family has been at the scene lighting candles and sharing stories. "This is where we feel the closet to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
whby.com

Hortonville man killed in Milwaukee crash

MILWAUKEE, Wis–A Marquette University student from Hortonville dies after being hit by a car in Milwaukee. The victim, identified as Payton Claybaugh, was hit while walking on the Marquette Interchange Sunday. Claybaugh was a 2022 graduate of Marquette’s College of Health Sciences and a D-One student in the School...
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Owi#Traffic Accident#Intoxicants#Cbs
CBS 58

14-year-old shot near Teutonia Ave and Wright Street in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A 14-year-old was shot near Teutonia Avenue and Wright Street on Monday, Aug. 1. Police were called to the scene around 2:15 p.m. According to police, the victim sustained non-fatal injuries. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The circumstances leading up to the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wlip.com

Woman Reported Missing in April, Found Dead in Waukegan Apartment

(Waukegan, IL) A woman reported missing earlier this year has been found dead in Waukegan. Police say they found the “decomposing” body of Bianca Haas of Mount Prospect in an apartment in the 100 block of Drew Lane. The 22-year-old’s cause of death remains unknown after an autopsy, pending more test results. Hass was last heard from in February, but was officially reported missing in April. Waukegan Police have not revealed the scope of their investigation, nor have they said if they are looking for any suspects in the case.
WAUKEGAN, IL
CBS 58

Garage and 1 car a total loss after Shorewood fire, no one injured

SHOREWOOD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- According to the North Shore Fire Department (NSFD), a four-car garage caught fire around 6 a.m. Monday morning. Crews were originally called for a vegetation fire, but once on scene it was determined to be a four-car detached garage. The NSFD worked to quickly put...
SHOREWOOD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee hospital hit by gunfire; 1 round hit occupied room

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shots fired incident near St. Joseph's Hospital around 10 p.m. Saturday. One round hit the window of an occupied room, police say. No injuries occurred as a result. The circumstances leading up to the shots fired incident are still under investigation however there...
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
WIS
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WISN

51-year-old woman killed Sunday morning in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating the death of a 51-year-old woman. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office called the incident a homicide. Police say the homicide is domestic and a suspect is in custody. The medical examiner's office said the death took place Sunday morning near 38th Street...
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Two charged following hit-and-run on Villa Street | Crime and Courts

RACINE — Two men have been charged following a hit-and-run reported Wednesday on Villa Street. Charles Lee Canaday, 21, of the 1500 block of Grange Avenue, was charged with a felony count of hit-and-run causing injury and a misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer. Snow. Marquese M. Snow, 21,...
RACINE COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee police investigate fatal shooting near 38th and Thurston

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting near 38th and Thurston. Police say the victim is a 51-year-old Milwaukee woman. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as Desiree Harris. Police say the shooting was domestic violence...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy