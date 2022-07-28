New York going green by cleaning up downstate power grid

New York is going green by cleaning up its downstate power grid.

"Today I am pleased to announce that we today are issuing our third solicitation for offshore wind," said Doreen Harris, president of New York State Energy Research and Development Authority.

Harris made the announcement at a wind energy conference in Tarrytown Wednesday.

She said the state is now taking bids to build more offshore wind energy.

Like the state's other projects, it will be built somewhere in the Atlantic Ocean.

"The climate act in New York commits us to having 70% renewable grid by 2030," explained Harris. "We are well on our way but these types of resources are a big game-changer for our state in reaching those goals."

The state is looking to procure 2,000 megawatts that could be obtained by contracting multiple projects.

There is also a potential economic impact on the Hudson Valley as it is ideal to build wind turbines and infrastructure near water, which makes it easier to transport it to its final destination in the Atlantic Ocean.

Fred Zalcman with New York Offshore Wind Alliance says ports along the Hudson River are already being utilized for other offshore wind projects creating thousands of jobs.

The state already has five offshore wind projects in active development bringing New York halfway to its goal to producing 9,000 megawatts of energy in offshore wind by 2035.

Proposals are due by Dec. 22.

NYSERDA is hosting a webinar on Aug. 23 at 10 a.m. to provide more information on this solicitation.

For more information click here.