Tarrytown, NY

New York going green by cleaning up downstate power grid

By Nadia Galindo
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1npEub_0gv5Z8Fg00

New York is going green by cleaning up its downstate power grid.

"Today I am pleased to announce that we today are issuing our third solicitation for offshore wind," said Doreen Harris, president of New York State Energy Research and Development Authority.

Harris made the announcement at a wind energy conference in Tarrytown Wednesday.

She said the state is now taking bids to build more offshore wind energy.

Like the state's other projects, it will be built somewhere in the Atlantic Ocean.

"The climate act in New York commits us to having 70% renewable grid by 2030," explained Harris. "We are well on our way but these types of resources are a big game-changer for our state in reaching those goals."

The state is looking to procure 2,000 megawatts that could be obtained by contracting multiple projects.

There is also a potential economic impact on the Hudson Valley as it is ideal to build wind turbines and infrastructure near water, which makes it easier to transport it to its final destination in the Atlantic Ocean.

Fred Zalcman with New York Offshore Wind Alliance says ports along the Hudson River are already being utilized for other offshore wind projects creating thousands of jobs.

The state already has five offshore wind projects in active development bringing New York halfway to its goal to producing 9,000 megawatts of energy in offshore wind by 2035.

Proposals are due by Dec. 22.

NYSERDA is hosting a webinar on Aug. 23 at 10 a.m. to provide more information on this solicitation.

For more information click here.

Comments / 11

Kenneth Gianetti
3d ago

There is no way with the current state of renewable technology that NY can meet its energy needs with renewables period. All they will do is destabilize the grid and increase the cost of everything in NY with no real world benefit. Just look at California, the UK and Germany. Wake up NY.

Reply
14
jayjames
2d ago

It is weather related. it is not green nor clean. all we are doing is causing energy insecurity, brown outs, environmental and deforestation hazards. NYS has no major landfills to take spent Turbines and Solar panels. It ain't green nor clean at all.

Reply
7
Jody Swarthout
3d ago

I think sometimes I am the only one who uses Google. I look up everything I hear on news and from these people in Albany, and 75%of what new York says is false.

Reply(2)
7
 

ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

