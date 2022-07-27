ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What the Bears' starting offensive line looked like on Day 1 of training camp

By Alyssa Barbieri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Chicago Bears kicked off training camp with their first practice of the summer, which was closed to the public. But with media in attendance, we got a first glimpse of the offensive line at camp.

According to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, the starting offensive line during the team drills was the same that it was during mandatory minicamp: LT Braxton Jones; LG Cody Whitehair; C Lucas Patrick; RG Sam Mustipher; RT Larry Borom.

Following the additions of veterans Riley Reiff and Michael Schofield over the last two days, there’s a belief that both are favorites to start at left tackle and right guard, respectively. Both were limited during Wednesday’s practice as they get brought up to speed, and it’s nothing to worry about in the long run.

While Reiff did get some work with the starters during individual drills, it was Jones at left tackle during team drills. Borom and Teven Jenkins, who are competing for the right tackle job, split reps. But it was Borom at right tackle during the team drill. Jenkins was a rotational tackle during practice.

Following practice, Bears head coach Matt Eberflus reiterated that all offensive line combinations are open as the team kicks off training camp. But given the recent additions of Reiff and Schofield, we have an idea of how this story might end.

