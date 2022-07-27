ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Should Donald Trump face criminal charges for his role on Jan. 6? Nearly half of Utahns think so

By Deseret Digital Media
ksl.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.ksl.com

Comments / 90

Alana Buttars
2d ago

Trump asked for 20,000 national guard the day before but Pelosi said no. The guards working there that day were leading people into the building. it was a setup by Pelosi, Shummer and Harris.

Reply(4)
22
Shelly B
2d ago

You have to stop lying... No one thinks that because we all lived long enough to know he said peacefully..Only people who watch CNN or MSNBC think that. Everyone else checked out the whole story..

Reply(2)
33
Terrisa Berg
2d ago

Better back off of Trump unless you want a civil war. We will be fighting for trust in our elections (no more mail voting), to preserve our historic freedoms, morals, the right to defend our families, the lives of the unborn, and every other noble principle! And while we’re fighting the enemy within (socialism), our enemies from without will probably move in.

Reply(10)
19
