ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

This Is How Many Gun Stores There Are in Wisconsin

By Samuel Stebbins, 24/7 Wall St. via The Center Square
voiceofalexandria.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.voiceofalexandria.com

Comments / 32

Guest
2d ago

What other “right” do you have to buy from a special store, fill out a form, get a fbi background check and pay a fee?

Reply(1)
8
Tracy Winge
2d ago

And what is the point of this article? What is this article attempting to infer? Why does it matter how many gun stores there are, or how many guns have been sold?

Reply
4
Manee North
2d ago

We in Wisconsin are that low. We need to start buying more guns. And the government needs to separate us law abiding gun owners with their criminals. If a gun abiding citizen wants to buy a mini gun and can afford it by all means get it

Reply
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Fbi#Gun Rights#Alcohol#The Small Arms Survey#Countgun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs

Comments / 0

Community Policy