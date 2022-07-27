ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

June sales tax revenue slowed in New York

By Nick Reisman
nystateofpolitics.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
nystateofpolitics.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sales Taxes#Tax Revenue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Sales Tax

Comments / 0

Community Policy