The mother of a missing Poughkeepsie girl is asking the public to help find her.

Antanajsha Alo, 14, who goes by Anna, has been missing since March 21.

She was last seen leaving her house and heading southbound on Mansion Street.

Alo is described as 5 feet tall and weighing 120 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Those with information on Alo are asked to contact Poughkeepsie Police.