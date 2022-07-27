3 former Broncos named finalists for 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame class

A trio of Denver Broncos greats are now one step closer to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Mike Shanahan and Dan Reeves have been named among 12 finalists for the 2023 class in the coach category. Former linebacker Randy Gradishar has also been named a finalist among the 12 senior candidates.

The late Reeves won a Super Bowl as a player with the Dallas Cowboys and then won a second title as an assistant coach with Dallas. He later went on to reach four more Super Bowls as a head coach, including three appearances with the Broncos.

Shanahan won a title as an assitant with the San Francisco 49ers before going on to win a pair of Super Bowls as a head coach with Denver in the 1990s. Elements of his offense are still seen across the NFL today.

Gradishar anchored the Broncos’ famous “Orange Crush” defense in the 1970s, earning Defensive Player of the Year honors in 1978. A seven-time Pro Bowler and five-time All-Pro, Gradishar helped Denver reach the Super Bowl in 1977 and he’s now a member of the team’s Ring of Fame.

Up to three finalists from the senior pool will be chosen on Aug. 16, followed by one coach or contributor being chosen on Aug. 23. The full 2023 Hall of Fame class will be announced before the Super Bowl next year.