I saw a two-year-old getting Shellac nails – even the salon owner said she was too young but her pushy mum insisted

By Sarah Bull
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
A WOMAN was left horrified when she saw a two-year-old child having Shellac nails in a nail salon.

She took to Mumsnet's Am I Being Unreasonable? forum to explain the situation, revealing it had taken place on a "hot humid afternoon" in a salon that "stinks to high heaven of nail glue".

"Among the various women and nine year olds having their holiday nails done, is a 2 year old, sucking a dummy, having shellac nails done," she wrote.

"They’re using the plug-in file on her tiny nails. The mum is here and argued with the salon owner who said she was too young, got really s**tty and in her face to have it done, so it’s happening but the poor nail tech doesn’t look happy about it."

Concluding her post, she asked whether or not she was being unreasonable by saying that toddlers shouldn't have Shellac - writing "damage to tiny nail beds, toxic chemicals, sexualisation of children as reasons off the top of my head".

People quickly took to the comments section to insist she wasn't being at all unreasonable, with one writing: "There should be a test you need to pass to procreate."

"What the actual…." another added.

The woman then returned to the post to give an update, writing: "The child is starting to cry so the mother now has her gripped sat on her knee so her little hands can reach the CND lights."

"I have no idea why the nail salon didn't ask her and her mother to leave," someone else commented.

"I can't believe the salon owner and the nail technician agreed to it!" another person weighed in.

"Absolutely crazy behaviour."

"That's awful," another comment read.

"My daughter wanted hers done aged about 8, I did ask the salon (hoping they would say she was too young) and they said def too young, the UV light is damaging to their soft nails.

"Yeah, I'd judge too, babies don't need shellac."

And someone else insisted: "I would report it as child abuse."

Young girls often love playing with nail varnish, but having something like Shellac or gel nails can be damaging to their nail beds Credit: Getty

Comments / 50

Jeanne Reck
2d ago

Unbelievable, can’t people just be children and not accessories! Just to dam busy to do it at home in a playful manner. It’s called pretend. A two year olds still puts everything in their mouths! People please read up on child development. As a former Preschool teacher this kind of indulgence only hurts your child. She should be learning how to play, singing silly songs, and developing her language and physical skills.

Reply
51
Phila Robinson
2d ago

They’re afraid of a lawsuit. You know how people are. She would have found some way to make it a lawsuit. I agree that is so damaging to the child and what are you teaching her?

Reply
19
Deanna Bachman
1d ago

....and guess who suffers if things should go wrong? The 2 year old. Guess who will get sued if things go wrong? The woman who did it. No blame will rest on the pushy mother who demanded it be done.

Reply(1)
11
