Heat Advisory in Effect Today

RICHMOND, Va. -- A very humid air mass will remain in place today and tomorrow, and highs in the mid 90s will combine with the humidity to produce heat index values in the range of 103 to 107 in central and eastern Virginia. A Heat Advisory will be in effect for these area today from Noon to 8 PM. An isolated shower or storm will be possible, but the severe weather threat will be low.

A cold front will move into the area Friday, bringing us a better chance for showers and storms, followed by less-hot air for the weekend. Highs Saturday and Sunday should stay in the 80s, with low chances for showers and storms both days.

The chance for rain will increase on Monday, with widespread showers and storms possible. A hotter and drier pattern is expected to evolve by the middle of next week.

There are no significant tropical disturbances in the Atlantic Basin.

