US Navy officer begins 3-year Japan prison sentence – lawmakers say he should go free

Trump humpers suck
2d ago
Hey the far right are crying and singing do the crime do the time to Brittany Griner. Now we have a military man in Japan who killed someone. They are crying release him. Yeah yeah it was a medical situation. Thats called a defense, It did not work for Grier or him. So do the crime do the time. Fair is fair .
Reply(10)
6
Mr.un•a•pol•o•get•ic
2d ago
They will trade a Russian arms dealer for a drug using WNBA monster she man but not this guy? Typical liberal ideology and narratives at work.
Reply
3
Harvey Randolph
2d ago
Republican minded American, think they can go anywhere in the world, and do whatever they want. Time have changed. When you do wrong, you must pay the price
Reply(2)
2
