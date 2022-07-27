ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

US Navy officer begins 3-year Japan prison sentence – lawmakers say he should go free

By Opinion
americanmilitarynews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
americanmilitarynews.com

Comments / 30

Trump humpers suck
2d ago

Hey the far right are crying and singing do the crime do the time to Brittany Griner. Now we have a military man in Japan who killed someone. They are crying release him. Yeah yeah it was a medical situation. Thats called a defense, It did not work for Grier or him. So do the crime do the time. Fair is fair .

Reply(10)
6
Mr.un•a•pol•o•get•ic
2d ago

They will trade a Russian arms dealer for a drug using WNBA monster she man but not this guy? Typical liberal ideology and narratives at work.

Reply
3
Harvey Randolph
2d ago

Republican minded American, think they can go anywhere in the world, and do whatever they want. Time have changed. When you do wrong, you must pay the price

Reply(2)
2
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Mike Levin
Person
Fumio Kishida
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Navy#Prison#U S Navy#Japanese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP

Comments / 0

Community Policy