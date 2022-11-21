ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shoppers Are Obsessing Over This TikTok-Viral Hair Mask That Provides 'Instant Results'—& It's Massively Discounted

By Maya Gandara
 3 days ago

Around a year ago, I made the conscious decision to primarily use hair masks instead of regular, run-of-the-mill conditioner. Heftier formulas offer more in the way of reviving split ends, shine and softness on my bleached hair—and let me tell you, the difference this switch has made is astonishing. I’m always trying out new formulas to keep my locks in check, which is why I was wholly surprised to find I had yet to use one of the most revered out there: Coco & Eve’s Like a Virgin Hair Mask . And right now, the brand is running its Black Friday promotion, offering up to 50 percent off sitewide .

First off, this product has so many glowing reviews , it took me who knows how long to sift through a majority of them. But as a beauty editor, I’m here to serve you the facts, which are as follows: This 5-in-1 treatment is capable of so much more than your average conditioner, and can transform the most brittle strands with each 10 minute application. It can be utilized a few different ways: Left on for 5 to 10 minutes before rinsing in the shower, or applying to dry hair and leaving on for up to 20 minutes (or even overnight) for added hydration. Whichever avenue you opt for, make sure to use the included tangle tamer brush to evenly distribute the product.

Coco & Eve’s Like a Virgin Hair Mask



Coco & Eve Like a Virgin Hair Masque $31.92 (Originally $39.90)

Buy Now

“ Immediately after the first use I noticed a difference in my hair,” raved one shopper. “And as someone who is very insecure in my hair, I love that I could see instant results. My hair was very soft, had little to no frizz, and it even helped with oiliness. I went four days oil-free, and my hair never looked ‘flat.’ Absolutely LOVE this product and will be buying again.”

The “ multi-award winning ” formula only delivers game-changing results. Ingredients like coconut oil, fig extract, shea butter, linseed, argan oil and probiotic extract restore dry, damaged hair to a shiny, glossy state, define natural texture and curls, revive split ends, tame frizz and flyaways, and last but not least, deeply condition tangles. It’s the perfect addition to a year-round routine, since it protects against the effects of environmental aggressors, such as humidity.

The mask has already made waves across the Internet, racking up thousands of eyeballs on dedicated TikTok videos . Plenty of the before-and-after’s showcase just how easily the mask can take dull strands to visibly new heights, especially when it comes to softness and shine. See here and here .

RELATED: Shoppers Call This Lotion a ‘Miracle Worker’ For Erasing Back-of-the-Arm Bumps & Dark Spots

“Hair was silky soft and full of life after one use. Couldn’t believe it,” raved another fan, while a third wrote, “I have very thick, frizz prone wavy/curly hair that I’ve always struggled with. This masque smells divine and also made my hair so soft and defined my waves and curls by diminishing frizz.”

For an even more noticeable hair transformation, use the hair mask alongside the Coco & Eve Miracle Hair Elixir , a multi-tasking hair oil that aids in quenching dry strands and keeping frizz at bay.

Ready to take your hair care regimen to the next level? Start by making the dedicated switch to hair masks with Coco & Eve’s bestseller .

StyleCaster

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Worst Week, But They Have Nothing to Be Afraid Of

Without getting caught up in the could’ve, should’ve, would’ves, take a moment to reflect on the lessons you endured during Scorpio season. As this season comes to a close, there will be parts of yourself that are ready to be purged, in order for you to step into the highest vibration of your being. This doesn’t take away from the fact that three zodiac signs will have the worst week of November 21 to 27, but it brings perspective at the very least.  Have you been succumbing to the fears that inhibit you from venturing into the unknown? Rising above this...
StyleCaster

Reviewers Can’t Get Enough of This Anti-Aging Moisturizer: ′56 & I Look 36′—Shop It on Sale While You Can

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to makeup and skincare, few do it as well as the French. I mean, just look at how life-changing every CeraVe product is (BTW, did you know they have a new chemical exfoliator that’s already getting rave reviews?). So, when I stumbled upon a moisturizer that shoppers call “magic,” I wasn’t surprised at all. According to shoppers, Avène’s Hydrance Aqua-Gel Cream is a true do-it-all product. It can act as a daily moisturizer, overnight mask and under-eye gel....
SheKnows

Princess Diana Reportedly Swore by This Rejuvenating Moisturizer for Her Sensitive Skin & Radiant Glow

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Who doesn’t love a Royal-approved skincare routine? We’ve daydreamed about Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton’s routines, investigating until we get clues to the products they adore most. But what if we told you we found another Royal-approved product but from the late Princess Diana’s routine? It’s true. Despite passing on over two decades ago, Princess Diana has stayed a fan-favorite Royal throughout the entire world for her grace, heart, and glamour. Now it’s reported that Princess Diana had rosacea for most of...
StyleCaster

Jennifer Aniston Uses This Tatcha Lip Product to Get Her Plump Pout—& It’s Down to $21 During Cyber Week

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If you know Jennifer Aniston for taking on main character roles in ‘Friends’ and ‘The Morning Show’, then you also know that she is a beauty icon. And, honestly, icon is kind of an understatement. We can’t figure out how she has managed to somehow not age one bit. How, Jen, how??  Thankfully, eagle-eye fans were quick to spot some of the hero products Jen uses to prep before her TV gigs. Among the most promising? A Tatcha mask that soothes...
shefinds

These Shampoo Ingredients Are Actually So Bad For Your Hair — They Cause Thinning!

Let’s talk shampoo. As more and more experts recommend skipping shampoo days, the product is often left out of haircare discussions or pushed off to the side. Instead, the focus tends to shift more to serums, oils, and conditioners that can transform your hair and make it shinier and more voluminous. But even if you’re only washing your hair once or twice a week, the shampoo that you use matters. That doesn’t mean you should head straight for the luxury brand shelves and stock up on only the most costly options, either. Instead, paying attention to the ingredients in your shampoo and avoiding those that are drying and can cause damage (particularly if you have thinning hair) is the way to go. Dr. Anna Chacon, a board-certified dermatologist and writer at MyPsorasisTeam, reveals which shampoo ingredients are actually so bad for your hair and can even cause thinning.
Tyla

Woman had to spend $1,000 removing massive knot from her hair

A woman had to fork out a whopping $1,000 to get rid of a huge knot in her hair after unsuccessfully trying to remove it herself with hair masks, olive oil and even fabric softener. Elle Batchelor, 33, went for a swim in the ocean in Sydney, New South Wales,...
shefinds

The One Skincare Product You Should Never Mix With Retinol, According To Derms

Applying daily retinol to the skin is an essential part of many of our skincare routines, and it has the power to keep a youthful-looking, radiant glow at any age. If your goal is to practice a healthy, consistent, anti-aging skincare routine, dermatologists warn that using a benzoyl peroxide product while also using retinol can lead to extremely dry skin, and other negative effects.
The Independent

12 best body oils that will leave skin nourished and silky soft

Body oil is a hydrating skincare buy offering all-over moisture as an alternative to creams and lotions. Known for being easily absorbable and creating lingering skin softness, body oils can be applied either after a bath or shower, or onto dry skin in the morning and evening.Also creating a chance to have a bit of body-care luxury, the application process of enveloping the skin with intensely moisturising oil is an excuse for an at-home massage or some me-time.Usually packed with nourishing ingredients to care for skin, there are both fragrance-free and scented options to choose between. When it comes to...
StyleCaster

Hailey Bieber’s Favorite Moisturizer Is $11 For Black Friday & Shoppers Are Comparing It to La Mer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. This cold weather is seriously no joke and it has my skin in a bit of a pickle. I’ve been packing on products that lock in moisture, since dry patches keep popping up left and right. Moisturizer is by far the most important step in hydrating your skin, so if you’re looking for one that is thicc (yes, thick with two C’s), Hailey Bieber has the perfect product for you.  In a recent GRWM video that the model posted on TikTok,...
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

