ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kat Kountry 105

New Laws Take Effect August 1st

By Jeff McMahon
Kat Kountry 105
Kat Kountry 105
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
krfofm.com

Comments / 10

Bo Zack
2d ago

ok,,I'm stuck ,cuz I don't see how any of these laws will help stop the car jackings,robberies,shootings,or all around violence In the state of minnesota.just seems like another way to take money from hard working minnesotans,that are already finding it harder to pay all their bills.Soooo

Reply
8
Nura Caicedo
2d ago

what type of laws because if this goes for the people in the street then the lawmakers need to follow their own laws too like the police need to do..

Reply(4)
3
cold
2d ago

Demercarts law is you will do as I say vote them out they want CRIME Remmber DEFUND and DEFUND is not just police

Reply
5
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Laws#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Paul#Minnesotans#P O Boxes
Kat Kountry 105

Kat Kountry 105

Faribault, MN
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Kat Kountry 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://krfofm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy