New Laws Take Effect August 1st

Bo Zack
2d ago
ok,,I'm stuck ,cuz I don't see how any of these laws will help stop the car jackings,robberies,shootings,or all around violence In the state of minnesota.just seems like another way to take money from hard working minnesotans,that are already finding it harder to pay all their bills.Soooo
8
Nura Caicedo
2d ago
what type of laws because if this goes for the people in the street then the lawmakers need to follow their own laws too like the police need to do..
3
cold
2d ago
Demercarts law is you will do as I say vote them out they want CRIME Remmber DEFUND and DEFUND is not just police
5
