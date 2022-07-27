7-year-old victim’s message to rapist at sentencing: ‘Go die’

HARDIN COUNTY, Ohio — A man convicted in the kidnapping, rape and attempted murder of a young girl had nothing to say to the victim in court during his sentencing, but a victim’s advocate brought a simple message from the victim in the case: “Go die.”

Charles Castle was convicted of 16 charges and sentenced to 10 years to life plus 35 years in prison, and if he is ever released, he will be required to register as a sex offender, WBNS reported.

The victim in the case, who is now 8 years old, had only the message “Go die” for her attacker, which was relayed through a victim’s advocate in the courtroom, WBNS reported.

Castle, 57, was accused of kidnapping the then-7-year-old girl from her home in Kenton, Ohio, and taking her to a trailer where he raped and strangled her, WLIO reported. Prosecutors said that while he was under investigation for the missing child, he moved her to an abandoned home and tossed her down the stairs.

“Mr. Castle threw this child into the basement, whether he thought she was already dead and just going to let her rot there in the basement or whether he had intentions of coming back in to get her if he thought she was alive. Is that more heinous to think that winter was coming on? So, I can’t … I can’t imagine a worse crime. I have never seen a worse crime in my career,” said Judge Scott Barrett, WLIO reported.

The victim in the case was left with brain damage and lingering mobility issues, WBNS reported.

Castle has denied any involvement with the crime, WLIO reported.

