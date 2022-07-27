A Rock Port man failed to negotiate a sharp curve early Sunday morning and was left with minor injuries after the ensuing accident. The Highway Patrol says 21-year-old rock Port resident Gavin M. Abbott was driving a 2015 GMC Sierra westbound on Burke Road just south of U.S. Route 136 about a half mile east of Rock Port at 1:30 A.M. Sunday when he came to a sharp curve to the north. The truck reportedly crossed the center line of the highway, traveling off the west side of the road and hitting a guard rail.

