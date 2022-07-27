ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richardson County, NE

Dwayne Peacock
7d ago

hopefully she gets something out of this. Kim seems to get out of A LOT of stuff she is charged with.

Hutch Post

Suspects captured after 2-state chase in reported stolen car

JACKSON COUNTY, Kan.— Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects who were allegedly driving a stolen vehicle. Just after 4a.m. July 30, Richardson County, Nebraska authorities alerted sheriff's deputies in Kansas of a stolen Ford Crown Victoria that had been taken from Dawson, Nebraska, according to Sheriff Tim Morse.
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
klkntv.com

Beatrice Police investigating overnight drive-by shooting

BEATRICE, Neb. (KLKN) — The Beatrice Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting that happened early Wednesday morning. BPD tells Channel 8 it happened at near 13th and Lincoln St. around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Officials say the bullets hit a residence in the area but they are not sure how many hit the home.
BEATRICE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Search of Wymore home ends with arrest of forgery suspect

BEATRICE - Law officers have made an arrest in Wymore, as part of an investigation into forgery. Gage County Sheriff’s Deputies and Wymore Police served a search warrant on a Wymore home in the five-hundred block of E Street, after investigating a report of forged checks and unauthorized bank transactions.
WYMORE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Shots fired at Lincoln Street house in Beatrice; no one injured

BEATRICE – Beatrice Police were on the scene where several shots were fired into a house early, Wednesday. Fortunately, no one was injured. Police blocked off Lincoln Street between 13th and 14th, about six blocks east of the Gage County Courthouse. Sergeant Derrick Hosick says several shots were fired...
BEATRICE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Small kitchen fire dispatches Beatrice Firefighters to Jackson Street home

BEATRICE - A kitchen flareup sent Beatrice Firefighters to a newer residential development in the former Beatrice Community Hospital area Monday afternoon. Firefighters were sent to the ten hundred block of Jackson Street. "The occupant was making a funnel cake, and the grease got too hot. Luckily, she had five...
BEATRICE, NE
KETV.com

Fremont County community raises money for Iowa deputy's family

The Fremont County community in Iowa came together Saturday to raise money to benefit the family of a deputy killed in June near Hamburg. Dozens gathered at the Blue Moon Bar and Grill on Main Street to benefit the family of 37-year-old Austin "Melvin" Richardson's wife and three young daughters.
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Red Cross responds to Auburn apartment fire

AUBURN – The American Red Cross responded to a Westbury Heights apartment fire early this morning that has displaced 21 residents. Auburn and Johnson fire crews were dispatched at 2:39 a.m. to the 14th Street apartment. A resident living next door to the apartment fire said he helped with...
AUBURN, NE
northwestmoinfo.com

Rock Port Man Hurt After Going Off Road Early Sunday

A Rock Port man failed to negotiate a sharp curve early Sunday morning and was left with minor injuries after the ensuing accident. The Highway Patrol says 21-year-old rock Port resident Gavin M. Abbott was driving a 2015 GMC Sierra westbound on Burke Road just south of U.S. Route 136 about a half mile east of Rock Port at 1:30 A.M. Sunday when he came to a sharp curve to the north. The truck reportedly crossed the center line of the highway, traveling off the west side of the road and hitting a guard rail.
ROCK PORT, MO
News Channel Nebraska

RCSO: Three-year probe into meth distribution leads to arrests

FALLS CITY – The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office links a recent drug arrest to a three-year investigation in the distribution of methamphetamine in Humboldt. A sheriff’s office press release says Kimberly Hoagland and Rickey Long are suspected of distribution of 140 grams or more of methamphetamine. The...
News Channel Nebraska

No-kill Beatrice Humane Society seeing influx of cats, kittens

BEATRICE - The Beatrice Humane Society is one of southeast Nebraska’s only no-kill animal shelters. As a result, they often see an influx of animals they take in, and that’s been the case this summer with cats and kittens. In the summer months, Beatrice Humane Society has averaged...
BEATRICE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Falls City council considers fire department land development

FALLS CITY – The Falls City City Council is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. on Aug. 1. The agenda includes a public hearing on the West Plaza addition, blocking off parking on Stone Street and an outdoor dance and beer garden on Stone Street for the Cobblestone Festival.
FALLS CITY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

City vote could end century of housing shortage

NEBRASKA CITY - City commissioners voted unanimously Monday to use $460,000 in federal American Recovery funds to buy land and develop a construction plan for housing that could end the city’s century-long housing shortage. Economic Developer Dan Mauk reminded city commissioners that the community has not grown in terms...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

DCB eliminates Syracuse in blistering heat at Class C state tournament

WISNER - You could feel the heat, literally, at River Park as the co-op of Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus met Syracuse Post 100 in an elimination game at the Class C state tournament Tuesday night. Temperatures sat at 99 degrees at first pitch with the feels like temperature at 107 degrees as players...
SYRACUSE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

‘You build a bond in here like you do in practice’: Orangemen lifting hard in offseason

BEATRICE - The sounds of cheers and encouragement coupled with the clanking of metal barbells has been common place at the Beatrice High School workout room this summer. The Orangemen football team has taken their weight lifting to a new level, setting several new records this offseason. With just three weeks until the kickoff of the 2022 season, junior Crew Meints talked about how the workouts have gone leading up to the season.
BEATRICE, NE

