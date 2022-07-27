Drake Defended His Private Jet's 14-Minute Flights By Saying No One Was On Them

Last week, several celebrities — including Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Mark Wahlberg, and Drake — found themselves at the center of public attention after a review of their private jet usage surfaced online.

The detailed report, which was published by the Guardian , was based on information supplied by popular Twitter account @CelebJets , which tracks the flights of celebrities’ private jets.

As the Guardian notes, the Celebrity Jets account has uncovered tons of information about various stars’ usage of their respective planes — including locations of flights, their duration, and their distance.

And one person whose jet usage attracted particular attention is Drake, with his personal plane “Air Drake” having recently taken an 18-minute-long flight from Hamilton, Ontario, to Toronto.

The Celebrity Jets account had also tweeted that the rapper’s Boeing 767 had flown from Toronto Pearson Airport to Hamilton International Airport, which lasted just 14 minutes, and cost roughly $2,729 worth of fuel.

Drake's Jet 38 mile (33 NM) flight from YYZ to YHM ~ 402 gallons (1,522 liters). ~ 2,694 lbs (1,222 kg) of jet fuel used. ~ $2,729 cost of fuel. ~ 4 tons of CO2 emissions. @CelebJets 02:10 PM - 22 Jul 2022

According to the Guardian, Drake's recent flights have resulted in 5 tons of CO2 being emitted, which marks the highest amount released by a celebrity’s private jet. According to the report, this figure is purportedly higher than the average annual global emissions of one person.

As a result of this information, several fans expressed their outrage at the rapper — and the other celebrities — in light of the growing climate crisis.

As London hits 40C and wildfires burn in Spain / Portugal, I'm thinking about how celebrities take 15 minute flights in their private jets. @ggaaarrryyyy 06:13 AM - 18 Jul 2022

There should be a minimum flight duration for aeroplanes. Celebrities should not be allowed to use private jets like taxis for 15 minute flights while the planet is dying. @RickyDHale 06:35 PM - 18 Jul 2022

And now, Drake has entered the conversation himself to defend his jet’s flights, explaining that the short trips were solely because the plane was being transported to various storage points.

Commenting on an Instagram post shared by @realtorontonewz that discussed Drake’s private jet usage, the rapper wrote, “This is just them moving planes to whatever airport they are being stored at for anyone who was interested in the logistics,” before adding: “nobody takes that flight.”

While some users seemed content with Drake’s explanation, others only grew more frustrated. “ok but that’s worse, you don’t see how that’s worse?” one person directly replied to the rapper. “you know that’s even worse right?!?” another echoed.

Interestingly, this recent conversation around celebrities’ use of their private jets appeared to stem from a controversial Instagram post shared by Kylie Jenner earlier this month.

Kylie sparked huge backlash after posting a photo of herself and her partner, Travis Scott, standing in between two planes. “you wanna take mine or yours ?” she wrote in the caption.

The beauty mogul was quickly slammed by fans in the comments, many of whom agreed that her post wasn’t “the flex” she’d perhaps thought it was.

“girl what am i recycling for,” read a popular comment, which received over 82,000 likes. “But it’s us who must use paper straws,” one user wrote.

“That carbon footprint be wild,” another person said, while one more questioned: “Global warming who ?”

Before long, fans discovered Kylie’s jet’s records on @CelebJets, which showed past flights as short as 17 minutes — from Camarillo, California, to Van Nuys, California.

Further posts showed that Kylie’s jet also regularly flies for as little as 12 minutes at a time, which caused another heap of backlash from fans who labeled her a “ full time climate criminal .”

Kylie has yet to address the backlash surrounding her private jet usage or Instagram post, but we’ll be sure to update you if she does.

