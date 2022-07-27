ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fun 104.3

Former Minnesota Viking Name Removed From Menus

By Kelly Cordes
Fun 104.3
Fun 104.3
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
fun1043.com

Comments / 7

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republican Governor#Burger#Politics State#Minnesota Viking#The Twin Cities
Fun 104.3

Fun 104.3

Rochester, MN
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
884K+
Views
ABOUT

Fun 104.3 is Southeast Minnesota's home for all of the greatest hits. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester and the Southeast Minnesota area. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://fun1043.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy