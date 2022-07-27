ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

We now know where California comfort food chain Black Bear Diner will set up shop in San Antonio

By Nina Rangel, More
San Antonio Current
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.sacurrent.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
San Antonio, TX
Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Local
California Restaurants
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
City
August, CA
San Antonio, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Restaurants
San Antonio, TX
Restaurants
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Bear Diner#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Comfort Food#Bear#Food Chain#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#Flavor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks

Comments / 0

Community Policy