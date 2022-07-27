LIV Golf schedule will expand to 14 events and $405 million in payouts in 2023

A group of LIV golfers is reportedly taking major action against the PGA Tour in a bid to play in the FedEx Cup Playoffs beginning next week. Eleven members of LIV Golf, including Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau, filed an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour on Wednesday, according to Louise Radnofsky and Andrew Beaton of the Wall Street Journal. Three of the plaintiffs — Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones — are seeking a temporary restraining order in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California that would allow them to take part in next week’s FedEx Cup, which all three had qualified for prior to their defections to LIV.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO