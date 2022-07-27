ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden tests negative for COVID, makes public appearance

By By Casey Harper | The Center Square
 3 days ago

(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden on Wednesday made his first public appearance since contracting COVID-19 after testing negative for the virus.

“I've just tested negative for COVID-19 after isolating for five days," Biden said during a speech from the White House Rose Garden Wednesday. "I want to thank you all for your well wishes, your prayers."

"Thankfully ... my symptoms were mild, my recovery was quick and I’m feeling great," Biden said.

White House doctor Dr. Kevin O’Connor had been giving daily updates on Biden's condition. On Wednesday, he said Biden's health had been "steadily improving" and that his symptoms "are almost completely resolved.”

