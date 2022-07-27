ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

First time visitors to Disney World from Texas are in for a very unmagical shock

By Becky Burkett
Trisha Yamada
2d ago

You can’t get Dr Pepper there. If that’s something that gets you upset, you need to consider real priorities. I can’t imagine living my life around a soft drink.

Katniss
2d ago

Also, this is a straight up petty problem that no one should care about. If not having Dr. P at Disney takes the magic away for you..... I highly suggest seeking help.

Texas101
2d ago

I have literally never heard a single person from Texas comment on the lack of Dr Pepper, at Disney or anywhere else. What’s next, an article lamenting the lack of cowboy boots wearing princesses bothering Texans?

