First time visitors to Disney World from Texas are in for a very unmagical shock

www.disneydining.com
Trisha Yamada
2d ago
You can’t get Dr Pepper there. If that’s something that gets you upset, you need to consider real priorities. I can’t imagine living my life around a soft drink.
Reply(13)
65
Katniss
2d ago
Also, this is a straight up petty problem that no one should care about. If not having Dr. P at Disney takes the magic away for you..... I highly suggest seeking help.
Reply(2)
21
Texas101
2d ago
I have literally never heard a single person from Texas comment on the lack of Dr Pepper, at Disney or anywhere else. What’s next, an article lamenting the lack of cowboy boots wearing princesses bothering Texans?
Reply
10
Comments / 155