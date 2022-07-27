10 takeaways from Eagles first training camp practice

The Eagles are back in full swing as the organization held its first training camp practice of the season.

Jalen Hurts returned from a summer of rewiring his throwing motion, and the results were accurate passes and good decision-making with the football.

It was only day one, but Philadelphia did many good things and provided some early insight into how they’ll operate on offense and defense.

With training camp now all gas and no brakes, here are ten takeaways from day one.

1. Chemistry, communication already growing

This is a tight-knit group already, and they have the chemistry to make a long playoff run.

2. A.J. Brown says Philly is lit

Brown is all about showing love, so the Eagles’ new star wide receiver was all smiles as he talked about ‘Hurts SZN’ and Nick Sirianni wearing his face on a t-shirt.

3. Eagles trio gets to work early

A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Jalen Hurts have made it a habit of showing up early for preparation.

4. New day for Jalen Hurts

Day one in 2021 was somewhat of a disaster for Hurts, who was then learning on the job. After 15 starts in year two, the quarterback has a better command of the offense, which showed in the red zone period.

5. Brandon Graham

After rehabbing for the better part of 10 months, Graham entered the first day of camp as a starter at the defensive end and was free to participate without any limitations.

6. Veteran rest days still in effect

Jason Kelce and Fletcher Cox were among the Eagles to have an easy day on the first session of camp.

7. True competition at RG

It looks like Isaac Seumalo, Jack Driscoll, and Sua Opeta will all get an opportunity to win the right guard spot once occupied by the retired Brandon Brooks.

8. Eagles continue to switch up defensive fronts

The Eagles ran a lot of odd-man defensive fronts in 2021. Still, the results were mixed and caused speculation about Jonathan Gannon’s ability to present a formidable defense.

With Haason Reddick, Kyzir White, Nakobe Dean, and Jordan Davis now in the fold, Gannon showed various fronts and could utilize any mixtures of 4-3, 3-4, and 5-2 fronts this season.

9. Marcus Epps the guy at safety

Epps is already making plays on defense and drew high praise from GM Howie Roseman on Wednesday morning as well.

10. Eagles hyped about Huge Expectations

Big things are expected from the Eagles, and everyone from the head coach, GM, quarterback, and star wide receiver is buying in.

Random notes

The depth chart isn’t close to being set, but Wednesday offered some idea of what a 2-deep on both sides of the ball could look like.

With Anthony Harris out, K’Von Wallace got the nod at safety alongside Marcus Epps.

At right guard, Isaac Seumalo got the first look, while on defense, it’s still the T.J. Edwards show at middle linebacker, along with Kyzir White, who’ll play off the ball at the WILL.

Jalen Reagor is no longer a starter, as the former TCU star spent day one working with Gardner Minshew and the second-team offense.