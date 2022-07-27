Suspect In Custody After Hostage Situation In Worcester (UPDATE)

Worcester Police Department Photo Credit: Facebook/Worcester Police Department

A suspect is in custody after authorities responded to an active hostage situation where a person barricaded themselves inside of a home in Worcester, authorities said.

Officers were serving an arrest warrant for Edward Kloucek at his home at 5 East Kendall Street around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 27, Worcester Police said. Kloucek was wanted to not having a license to carry firearms and officers learned that he has a rifle in his possession.

Upon arrival, Kloucek refused to open the door for officers. He persisted and crisis negotiators and SWAT teams arrived to help resolve the situation peacefully, police said.

After more than two hours of trying to make contact with Kloucek, authorities forced their way into the house. Kloucek was arrested as a result and his rifle was taken from the premises, police said.

Kloucek was additionally charged with four counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, intimidation of a witness and armed career criminal (Level 3), police said.

