ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Suspect In Custody After Hostage Situation In Worcester (UPDATE)

By David Cifarelli
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iAVr0_0gv0R8y300
Worcester Police Department Photo Credit: Facebook/Worcester Police Department

A suspect is in custody after authorities responded to an active hostage situation where a person barricaded themselves inside of a home in Worcester, authorities said.

Officers were serving an arrest warrant for Edward Kloucek at his home at 5 East Kendall Street around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 27, Worcester Police said. Kloucek was wanted to not having a license to carry firearms and officers learned that he has a rifle in his possession.

Upon arrival, Kloucek refused to open the door for officers. He persisted and crisis negotiators and SWAT teams arrived to help resolve the situation peacefully, police said.

After more than two hours of trying to make contact with Kloucek, authorities forced their way into the house. Kloucek was arrested as a result and his rifle was taken from the premises, police said.

Kloucek was additionally charged with four counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, intimidation of a witness and armed career criminal (Level 3), police said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Worcester, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Worcester, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hostage#Worcester Police#Swat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
326K+
Followers
49K+
Post
98M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy