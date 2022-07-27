College Football Coach Says He'll Raise Player's Unwanted Children, 'I Will Take That Baby'

Source: MEGA

A college football coach who has been in hot water for his comments on abortion has now added fuel to the fire with new remarks, Radar has learned.

University of Michigan Football Head Coach Jim Harbaugh told ESPN in a recent interview that he and his wife would raise the unwanted babies of players.

"Let's discuss it," Harbaugh told the outlet. "I've told [them] the same thing I tell my kids, boys, the girls, same thing I tell our players, our staff members. I encourage them if they have a pregnancy that wasn't planned, to go through with it, go through with it. Let that unborn child be born, and if at that time, you don't feel like you can care for it, you don't have the means or the wherewithal, then Sarah and I will take that baby."

Harbaugh hasn’t been shy about his support of an abortion ban. He came under fire in recent weeks for speaking publicly about it.

But Harbaugh continues to stand by his faith and say that abortion is wrong.

His statements come in the wake of a Supreme Court decision to end federal abortion protections. It’s now up to the states to decide whether to allow the procedure, and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has said the state will continue to allow abortions.

The Supreme Court ruling has been met with backlash and protests across the nation.

"Faith, family, football ... those are my priorities,” Harbaugh told ESPN. “I just think that ... the abortion issue is one that's so big that it needs to be talked about. It needs serious conversation. What do you think? What do I think? What do others think?"

This week Harbaugh spoke at the Big 10 media days ahead of the football season and called abortion the “most horrendous thing” he could think of.

"Any player on our team, any female staff member or any staff member or anybody in our family or our extended family ... that doesn't feel like after they have a baby they can take care of it, we got a big house,” he said. “We'll raise that baby."