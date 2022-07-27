Grass fires burn more homes in drought-ravaged North Texas

www.kltv.com
This Fort Worth rancher has given away $600 million including $25 million this weekAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Fort Worth ISD Hiring On The Spot As They Work to Fill Hundreds of Open PositionsLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Texas Governor Supports $1.5 Million Job Training GrantTom HandyTexas State
Former Irving Teacher Accused of Sexually Abusing 2nd GraderLarry LeaseIrving, TX
Spectrum Ordered to Pay Murder Victim Family More Than $7 BillionLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
