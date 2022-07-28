ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, PA

Employee killed early morning York County forklift accident identified

By Lauren Rude, George Stockburger
 4 days ago

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — One person died after a forklift accident on Wednesday morning in York County.

According to York County Coroner Pam Gay, the accident took place at J&K Salvage on Kings Mill Road in Spring Garden Township. Joseph Kelly, 59, was working on a forklift when the machine suddenly collapsed onto him, causing life-threatening injuries.

The coroner’s office says Kelly immediately became unresponsive and though co-workers were able to remove the forklift, he died at the scene from his injuries.

According to the coroner’s office, Kelly died of blunt force trauma to the head and the manner of death was accidental.

The Coroner’s office says OSHA has been notified and is investigating the accident.

