Woman Sues Paula Patton Accusing Actress’ German Shepherd Of Vicious Attack

Actress Paula Patton has been hit with a brand new lawsuit accusing her dog of viciously attacking a second person, Radar has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a woman named Gina Conte has sued Patton over an alleged dog attack.

She said she visit Patton’s Calabasas home on August 2, 2020 as a “lawfully” invited guest. Conte said while at the home the actress’ German shepherd mix dog named “Bear” attacked and bite her.

The alleged victim accused Patton of breaching her duty to take “reasonable steps as were necessary to remove any danger presented to other persons, including [Conte], from bites by the dog."

The lawsuit said Conte “was hurt and injured in her health, strength, and activity, sustaining serious and significant injury to her body and shock to her nervous system and person, all of which injuries have caused, and will continue to cause [Conte] mental, physical, and nervous pain and suffering.”

Conte said she has not only racked up medical bills but will incur loss of earnings due to her injuries.

“[Conte] has suffered special damages, and has and will incur medical and incidental expenses,” the suit read.

Further, “[Conte] is informed and believes” the dog had a history of biting others prior to the incident. She pointed to a 2018 lawsuit filed against Patton by a man named Alberto Matiz.

He claimed to have been attacked by Bear while at the same home in December 2017. The dog had allegedly bite and ripped out flesh from his right arm. At the time, he said he believed the dog had attacked other people in the past.

Patton denied the allegations in the lawsuit filed by Matiz. She argued she did not know and had no reason to believe that the subject dog would (allegedly) bite … or that it had a mischievous, vicious, or dangerous nature.”

According to court documents viewed by RadarOnline.com Matiz dismissed the case before trial.

In the new lawsuit, Conte said Patton never warned her of the dog’s past when she was on the property. The suit called Patton’s conduct “vile” and “contemptible” that she believes punitive damages are warranted.

Patton has yet to respond to the suit.