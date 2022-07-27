ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Cesar Millan Settles Lawsuit Where He Was Accused Of Covering Up Death Of Queen Latifah’s Dog

By Ryan Naumann
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fvyB6_0guz5hbJ00
Source: mega

Cesar Millan has reached a settlement with the young female gymnast who accused his Pitbull of viciously attacking her, Radar has learned.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, Lida Matiss has informed the court that she hashed out a deal with Milan that will bring an end to her case.

Article continues below advertisement

The trial had been set to go down next month but that has been called off due to the deal.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last year, Matiss filed a bombshell lawsuit against Millan claiming his dog Junior attacked her when she was visiting her mom’s office building in 2017. Matiss’ mom worked for the dog whisperer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FufIQ_0guz5hbJ00
Source: mega

Article continues below advertisement

While at the office, Matiss said Junior was roaming the hallways without a leash. At one point, he rushed towards her and repeatedly bit her on the legs and left calf, the suit claimed.

Matiss said she was rushed to the local emergency room where they told her the injuries were severe. In court documents, the alleged victim said she was a rising gymnast star who had performed at the highest level in the USA Gymnastics Junior Olympics Programs.

She was set to be recruited by the University of Pennsylvania but could no longer compete in the sport after the attack.

In court, Matiss said Millan should have known to keep Junior on a leash due to his history of attacking other dogs. She claimed that the Pitbull had previously mauled one of Queen Latifah’s dogs to death.

Article continues below advertisement

The actress had reportedly brought two of her pets to Millan's Dog Psychology Center in Santa Clarita, California.

Matiss said Millan told his staff to cover up the incident by telling Queen Latifah the dog was hit by a car. In response, Millan denied all allegations of wrongdoing and moved to dismiss the lawsuit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jywNN_0guz5hbJ00
Source: mega

Article continues below advertisement

His rep said the allegations about Queen Latifah’s dog was a “blatant lie.” They also said the incident with the dog happened over 4 years ago. He pointed out Matiss had returned to the property and ranch after the incident.

He argued the gymnast was negligent in her actions but did not expand further. The terms of the settlement agreement will remain under seal with the court.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O7tEw_0guz5hbJ00
Source: mega

Comments / 39

Common Sense 1
3d ago

I feel for the gymnast but queen latifs dog cover up was hilarious. Just imagine Cesar telling his people to just say it was hit by a car then go out into the road an roll over it a few times! Haha

Reply
17
Tim Gruss
3d ago

as a professional Caesar should have known when you have a breed like the Pitbull you have to be in control of that dog and its environment and letting it roam around an office building unsupervised was not doing that and apparently he's one of those so-called bad people that doesn't know how to raise decent dogs. I don't really value his opinion on anything anymore when it comes to dogs because apparently I have a better understanding about them than he does

Reply
21
Dave Saenz
3d ago

When asked what happened, He "whispered" it wasn't me.

Reply(2)
25
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
Person
Cesar Millan
Person
Queen Latifah
Person
Pitbull
Person
Latifah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Usa Gymnastics#Milan#Pets#Radaronline Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Celebrities
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

27K+
Followers
1K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy