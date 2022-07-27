Cesar Millan Settles Lawsuit Where He Was Accused Of Covering Up Death Of Queen Latifah’s Dog

Source: mega

Cesar Millan has reached a settlement with the young female gymnast who accused his Pitbull of viciously attacking her, Radar has learned.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, Lida Matiss has informed the court that she hashed out a deal with Milan that will bring an end to her case.

The trial had been set to go down next month but that has been called off due to the deal.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last year, Matiss filed a bombshell lawsuit against Millan claiming his dog Junior attacked her when she was visiting her mom’s office building in 2017. Matiss’ mom worked for the dog whisperer.

While at the office, Matiss said Junior was roaming the hallways without a leash. At one point, he rushed towards her and repeatedly bit her on the legs and left calf, the suit claimed.

Matiss said she was rushed to the local emergency room where they told her the injuries were severe. In court documents, the alleged victim said she was a rising gymnast star who had performed at the highest level in the USA Gymnastics Junior Olympics Programs.

She was set to be recruited by the University of Pennsylvania but could no longer compete in the sport after the attack.

In court, Matiss said Millan should have known to keep Junior on a leash due to his history of attacking other dogs. She claimed that the Pitbull had previously mauled one of Queen Latifah’s dogs to death.

The actress had reportedly brought two of her pets to Millan's Dog Psychology Center in Santa Clarita, California.

Matiss said Millan told his staff to cover up the incident by telling Queen Latifah the dog was hit by a car. In response, Millan denied all allegations of wrongdoing and moved to dismiss the lawsuit.

His rep said the allegations about Queen Latifah’s dog was a “blatant lie.” They also said the incident with the dog happened over 4 years ago. He pointed out Matiss had returned to the property and ranch after the incident.

He argued the gymnast was negligent in her actions but did not expand further. The terms of the settlement agreement will remain under seal with the court.