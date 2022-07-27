ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Police Respond To Hostage Situation In Worcester (UPDATE)

By David Cifarelli
 3 days ago
Worcester Police Department Photo Credit: Facebook/Worcester Police Department

Authorities responded to an active hostage situation where a person barricaded themselves inside of a home in Worcester, MassLive reports.

Police and hostage negotiators were on the scene of an apartment at 5 East Kendall Street on Wednesday, July 27, the outlet reports.

The standoff eventually ended after about two hours with the suspect in custody, according to a Tweet from Spectrum News 1 Worcester.

No other information was immediately released. This is a developing story so check back for updates.

Suzanne Thomson
3d ago

Thank you for putting your lives on the line every day God bless you besafe

