Police Respond To Hostage Situation In Worcester (UPDATE)

Authorities responded to an active hostage situation where a person barricaded themselves inside of a home in Worcester, MassLive reports.

Police and hostage negotiators were on the scene of an apartment at 5 East Kendall Street on Wednesday, July 27, the outlet reports.

The standoff eventually ended after about two hours with the suspect in custody, according to a Tweet from Spectrum News 1 Worcester.

No other information was immediately released. This is a developing story so check back for updates.

