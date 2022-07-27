ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I'm Dying Laughing At All These People Who Got Absolutely Roasted Into Complete And Total Oblivion

By Dave Stopera
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a49j5_0guyi8Yw00

1. The reincarnation roast:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WOnvD_0guyi8Yw00
reddit.com

2. The water roast:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17F9vI_0guyi8Yw00
Twitter

3. The pollen roast:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C2enc_0guyi8Yw00
reddit.com

4. The Civil War roast:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aUnLf_0guyi8Yw00
reddit.com

5. The room roast:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z3tIO_0guyi8Yw00
reddit.com

6. The ego roast:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=438Cjf_0guyi8Yw00
reddit.com

7. The parents roast:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yav0X_0guyi8Yw00
Reddit

8. The pizza roast:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZXENb_0guyi8Yw00
reddit.com

9. The soup roast:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bskyx_0guyi8Yw00
reddit.com

10. The cake roast:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fq2wv_0guyi8Yw00
reddit.com

11. The ant roast:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kX0jF_0guyi8Yw00
pukicho.tumblr.com

12. The birth certificate roast:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E1r50_0guyi8Yw00
reddit.com

13. The boogers roast:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08jqoh_0guyi8Yw00
reddit.com

14. The Paper Mario roast:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yQrWk_0guyi8Yw00
pukicho.tumblr.com

15. The leaf roast:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MkPBK_0guyi8Yw00
reddit.com

16. The shoes roast:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ods5l_0guyi8Yw00
reddit.com

17. The Saw roast:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wRDHY_0guyi8Yw00
Twitter

18. The bed roast:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t5gkr_0guyi8Yw00
reddit.com

19. The mirror roast:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CZBMx_0guyi8Yw00
reddit.com

20. The potato roast:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05vHHC_0guyi8Yw00
reddit.com

21. The Scrabble roast:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h23PM_0guyi8Yw00
reddit.com

22. The bacteria roast:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ErKXA_0guyi8Yw00
Twitter

23. The parental roast:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vw3K7_0guyi8Yw00
reddit.com

24. The toothpaste roast:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x8yQO_0guyi8Yw00
reddit.com

25. The Rapunzel roast:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S6lDB_0guyi8Yw00
reddit.com

26. The Sonic roast:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Su8kx_0guyi8Yw00
Twitter: @bigaballerbeo

27. The grandma roast:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qIpHZ_0guyi8Yw00
Reddit.com

28. The baby roast:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fyhqw_0guyi8Yw00
Twitter: @king_evans27

29. The Santa roast:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MalVe_0guyi8Yw00
reddit.com

30. The punctuation roast:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y8uzc_0guyi8Yw00
reddit.com

31. The spoilers roast:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ITH9l_0guyi8Yw00
reddit.com

32. The neutrality roast:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3enlB3_0guyi8Yw00
vapid-gay.tumblr.com

33. The chip roast:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05Zxc3_0guyi8Yw00
reddit.com

34. The desperation roast:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G13qv_0guyi8Yw00
reddit.com

35. The jeans roast:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aUynS_0guyi8Yw00
reddit.com

36. The eyesight roast:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zMhjO_0guyi8Yw00
reddit.com

37. The fourth-grade roast:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hh9UM_0guyi8Yw00
graystripe.tumblr.com

38. The toilet roast:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nUxf6_0guyi8Yw00
reddit.com

39. The trash roast:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t5cj1_0guyi8Yw00
reddit.com

40. The CEO roast:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SQDEn_0guyi8Yw00

Brutal.

Quora

