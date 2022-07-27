Legalizing Cannabis at the Federal Level Could Benefit Public Health. Here’s Why

www.healthline.com
Terry Cornstubble
2d ago
I am going to be truthful about really good weed it will keep you from getting COVID-19 I am a daily smoker and been doing my own science experiment with it since the beginning of the pandemic I have not got COVID yet been around several people vaccinated and they had COVID-19 and the variants and I wasn't wearing a mask but I didn't get it cuz I smoke weed and drink Tito's vodka so follow my science at Terry Cornstubble on Facebook
Reply
2
Comments / 1