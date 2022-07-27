'Bachelorette' Alum Tyler Cameron Admits He & Matt James Aren't As Close As They Once Were

Source: @tylerjcameron3/instagram

Has one of reality TV's favorite bromances come to an end? Not so fast!

While Bachelor Nation's Tyler Cameron and Matt James were once roomies and thick as thieves, fans noticed the two haven't been spending as much time together lately – but the former insisted the two didn't have a falling out. Instead, their busy lives have just kept them apart.

Source: OK!

"I think people think [Matt and I aren’t friends] because we’re just not in each other’s everyday lives like we used to be," he explained of their friendship, which first formed in 2012. "I think it’s part of growing up."

The model, 29, confessed James' romance with Rachael Kirkconnell has also affected their bond, acknowledging, "It’s part of entering a relationship. We all have those friends that they grow up, they start dating their person, they get married, they do their thing and you see him when you see him."

Source: @tylerjcameron3/instagram

Some assumed the distance between the guys was Kirkconnell's fault, as Cameron once quipped he and the brunette beauty, 25, have a "love-hate" relationship, but he clarified that he doesn't actually dislike his 30-year-old pal's girlfriend.

"We just have our own ways of clashing," said the Florida native. "I don’t like listening to people sometimes. And she’s strong and she has a really good opinion on a lot of things. And sometimes I don’t want to hear it."

Cameron doubled down on being supportive of the couple, who have been on and off since meeting on The Bachelor in 2020.

TYLER CAMERON REVEALS WRITING HIS BOOK 'WAS THE THERAPY I DIDN'T KNOW I NEEDED': I' PUT IT ALL OUT THERE'

"I think we clash just because we’re both passionate people in what we believe in. But we’ve also learned from each other," he said. "I think they’re good for each other. They keep each other happy and keep each other going and that’s what’s important."

Source: mega

The reality star has recently found a lady himself: 24-year-old model Paige Lorenze. As OK! previously spilled, the two have been romantically linked since June, with an insider claiming the situation is more than just a casual fling.

Cameron spoke to Us Weekly.