Ex-Trump Staffer Turned ‘View’ Pundit Claims More White House Officials Talking To DOJ About January 6

The newest host of The View is already making her mark, albeit not on her newest show, Radar has learned.

This week, Alyssa Farah was named as a co-host for the popular daytime talk show that focuses on politics and life tips. She previously served as a staffer in the Donald Trump White House but has spoken out about the events of Jan. 6.

She appeared on CNN’s New Day on Wednesday and spoke about a recent report that said the Department of Justice was targeting Trump for possible criminal charges related to election interference.

“I am aware of other White House officials who have been reached out to by DOJ and are planning to cooperate,” Farah said.

Numerous former Trump staffers have testified during the congressional Jan. 6 committee hearings. They detailed the events inside the White House before, during and after the riots over the results of the 2020 Presidential election.

The committee has said Trump pushed a lie that he was cheated out of the election and then encouraged the riots on Jan. 6.

Farah said that the DOJ investigation and who they spoke with could be pieced together based on the people who have testified before the Jan. 6 committee.

Some have complained about the speed of the DOJ investigation, given the public hearings. Farah dismissed those concerns.

“I think that they’re probably on a bit of a different tract,” Farah said.

Farah said the DOJ has tried to stay out of politics, and if Trump runs for office again, it makes it much harder to file criminal charges.

In a recent interview with NBC News, Attorney General Merrick Garland said the DOJ will prosecute anyone who interfered with the transfer of power.

“Look, the Justice Department has been doing the most wide ranging investigation in its history,” he said. “And the committee is doing an enormously wide ranging investigation as well. It is inevitable that there will be things that they find before we have found them. And it’s inevitable that there will be things we find that they haven’t found. That’s what happens when you have two wide ranging investigations going on at the same time.”

Garland deflected when asked if Trump running for president would change the DOJ’s efforts, inlying saying that they will hold anyone who interfered criminally responsible.