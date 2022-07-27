‘Big Brother 24’: How to Watch Without Cable

Big Brother 24 kicked off on July 6 on CBS when 16 houseguests entered the game and secluded themselves from the outside world. And after almost a month inside the house, the cast is fully immersed in all of the drama that Big Brother brings. But how can fans watch the tension unfold live in new Big Brother 24 episodes if they don’t have cable? Thankfully, we have a solution.

‘Big Brother 24’ airs three times a week on CBS

Being a Big Brother 24 fan can be a full-time job since there is so much to watch in only a week. New one-hour episodes of the series air weekly on Thursdays, Sundays, and Wednesdays.

On Thursdays, the houseguests vote to evict one of the two nominees during a live show hosted by Julie Chen Moonves . Afterward, Julie interviews the evicted player, and then the remaining houseguests compete in a Head of Household competition. On Sundays, CBS airs an episode that typically shows the conclusion of the HOH and the nomination ceremony.

And on Wednesdays, six players, including the HOH and the two nominees, compete in the Power of Veto and then participate in the POV ceremony.

So, one can imagine that Big Brother can be overwhelming sometimes, especially if you don’t have cable and constantly have to catch up on episodes. However, there is a way to watch Big Brother 24 live without a cable subscription.

‘Big Brother 24’ fans can watch the show live on Paramount+

While new episodes of Big Brother 24 air live on CBS, fans who have a Paramount+ subscription can simultaneously watch the show on the streaming service.

Paramount+ users can watch a live stream of CBS, CBS News, and other channels. The streaming service even contains show-specific channels, like Survivor , The Challenge , Spongebob Squarepants , and more.

So when Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday nights come along, if you want to watch Big Brother 24 live but don’t have cable, Paramount+ is an option. However, fans will need the commercial-free “Premium” plan, which is $9.99/month or $99.99/year, to access the live TV streams.

All episodes of Big Brother 24 are available to stream on Paramount+ the day after they air.

Who is the current HOH and nominees?

After the Big Brother 24 houseguests unanimously voted to evict Joe “Pooch” Pucciarelli, Matthew Turner won the third HOH competition of the season. He was close with Pooch, so it stands to reason that he will want to get revenge for his friend. However, the new “Bestie” twist might complicate matters.

Each player chose a “Bestie” for the foreseeable future. The houseguests will compete in duos, so when someone wins HOH, their “Bestie” is safe for the week. And “Besties” have to be nominated together, but only one of them will go home on eviction night.

The “Besties” are Turner and Jasmine Davis, Michael Bruner and Brittany Hoopes, Taylor Hale and Nicole Layog, Alyssa Snider and Indy Santos, Ameerah Jones and Terrance Higgins, Daniel Durston and Kyle Capener, and Joseph Abdin and Monte Taylor.

Turner nominated Michael and Brittany, but he is contemplating putting Taylor and Nicole up for eviction if the POV is used.

Fans can watch a new episode of Big Brother 24 on Wednesday, July 27, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.

